Boston, Mass.-based public broadcaster WGBH announced Oct. 31 that respected public media journalist and former NPR host Arun Rath has been named the new executive editor/host of “All Things Considered” at WGBH News.
Effective immediately, Rath takes over the role permanently, having served as interim host of the program since July 2019, a press release stated.
“All Things Considered” is an NPR radio newsmagazine. It airs on weekday afternoons from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on 89.7 FM. The show can also be streamed online at WGBHNews.org and heard globally on smart speakers.
“At WGBH, I’ve had the opportunity to focus on local news, connecting with people and issues that matter in my hometown community and I’m looking forward to furthering my work with ‘All Things Considered’,” Rath said in a statement. “WGBH continues to build on its commitment to create an ethnically diverse news staff, understanding the importance of different voices and perspectives to local news. As the first Indian American host locally at WGBH, I’m proud to contribute to that goal.”
Rath’s career has included a variety of roles in public media, including reporter, producer, editor and host in a wide range of local and national positions. Before joining WGBH News in October 2015, Rath was the weekend host of “All Things Considered” on NPR. At WGBH’s “Frontline,” he covered national security and military justice, reporting and producing three films, including an investigation of alleged war crimes committed by U.S. Marines in Iraq, said WGBH, adding, as senior producer for NPR’s “On the Media,” produced by WNYC, he was part of a Peabody Award-winning team and served as senior editor at the culture and arts show Studio 360 from PRI and WNYC.
“‘All Things Considered’ is one of the most important programs in the WGBH Radio line-up, offering listeners the opportunity for deeper understanding of stories that may have developed during the day,” said Phil Redo, general manager for radio and local news at WGBH. “As an experienced reporter, a deft interviewer and a natural radio host who knows how to pull listeners into important stories, Arun adds immense value to the program. His perspective is shaped by a natural curiosity and an awareness of cultural issues, all of which will benefit the audience. We are excited to have him step into the role and look forward to all that he has to offer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.