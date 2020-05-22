The Ellis Island Honors Society recently announced its 35th annual group of 2020 Ellis Island Medals of Honor recipients with a pair of Indian Americans named among the 93 honorees.
The Indian Americans named were Chandrika Tandon and Ram Shriram.
Tandon is a businesswoman and Grammy-nominated artist. A graduate of the Madras Christian College and the Indian Institute of Management, Tandon is chairperson of Tandon Capital Associates and a member of the board of directors at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and the Berklee Presidential Advisory Council of the Berklee College of Music, according to her bio.
Tandon is also the vice-chairman of the board of trustees at New York University, chair of the President's Global Council, and chair of the board of the Tandon School of Engineering, which she brought the naming rights to in 2014 for $100 Million.
She also serves on the boards of the NYU Stern School of Business and the NYU Langone Health System.
Tandon is the recipient of the Albert Gallatin Medal, the Walter Nichols Medal and the Polytechnic Medal. She has released four music albums, earning a Grammy nomination for Soul Call.
Shriram is a billionaire businessman. He is a founding board member and one of the first investors in Google, his bio notes.
He earlier served as an officer of Amazon.com working for Jeff Bezos. Shriram came to Amazon in August 1998 when Amazon acquired Junglee, an online comparison-shopping firm of which Shriram was president.
Before Junglee and Amazon, Shriram was a member of the Netscape executive team, joining them in 1994, before they shipped products or posted revenue, the bio said.
Shriram earned a degree at Loyola College Chennai and the University of Madras.
The Ellis Island Medals of Honor symbolize the patriotism, unity and altruism that makes our country great. Recipients of the medal show their commitment to these ideals through their actions. They use their knowledge, compassion, talents, generosity, and indomitable courage, to support their country and their fellow citizens, according to the society.
“Our recipients are the leaders taking our nation powerfully into the 21st century. They are the innovators and visionaries who are defining their generation and shaping our future. They also respect the value of their ethnic heritage and appreciate the importance of America’s immigrant history,” it says on the website, www.eihonors.org.
The Ellis Island Honor Society chair Nasser J. Kazeminy said in a statement that the honorees will be recognized at a formal gala, though it has been indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kazeminy hopes the gala will take place on Ellis Island in the
