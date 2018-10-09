Prominent San Francisco Bay Area chef Dominic Sarkar was found dead in his Fremont, Calif., home early morning Oct. 8, in what police are terming a homicide. Sarkar was scheduled to take a flight to India that same day, Sushma Taneja, owner of Passage to India restaurant, told India-West. “I’m just shocked that this happened. Dominic was such an easy-going man; everybody loved him,” said the Indian American restaurateur. (Orlando Magazine photo)