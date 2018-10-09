A prominent San Francisco Bay Area chef was found dead early morning Oct. 8 in his Fremont, Calif., home, in what police are investigating as a homicide.
Indian American Dominic Sarkar, 56, the executive chef at Rangoli at the time of his death, was a fixture in the South and East Bay Area food scene. Sushma Taneja, owner of Passage to India in Mountain View, Calif – where Sarkar had worked on and off since 2009 – told India-West Sarkar was one of the best chefs in town. “This is a big loss to the food industry,” she said.
Taneja said that on the day he was found deceased in his Fremont home Sarkar was scheduled to take a vacation to Bengal, where his wife and three daughters live. After he was to have returned Nov. 2, Sarkar was scheduled to take up his post again at Passage to India. “He had given me the menu for his Bengali food festival,” Taneja said with a sob. “I’m just shocked that this happened. Dominic was such an easy-going man; everybody loved him.”
Lt. Mike Tegner of the Fremont Police Department told India-West that a community resident called police at 12:24 a.m. Oct. 8, reporting the sounds of gunshots. The caller said he saw a man of an unknown age or race leaving the house on a bicycle, and pedaling away from the scene, according to Tegner.
Sarkar, a renter, shared the house with another family of renters. When police arrived at the scene, they found the deceased victim in his bedroom. In a report, Fremont Police stated they are investigating the case as a homicide.
“We do not believe this is random,” said Tegner, noting that there was no obvious evidence of forced entry and no indication of an altercation between the unknown suspect and the victim. The lieutenant said that Fremont police have spoken to several of Sarkar’s friends and family back in India, who described him as a very good person.
“We don’t know why this happened. We have devoted as many resources as we have to come up with leads on this case,” said Tegner, noting that the neighborhood has been canvassed multiple times by law enforcement. A large perimeter was immediately established around the crime scene, and an unmanned drone was deployed to assist with the search of the fleeing suspect.
Police have no description of the assailant.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Sarkar was trained at the Indian Institute of Management in Kolkata. Besides Passage to India and Rangoli, Sarkar was also formerly the executive chef at Raga restaurant in Orlando, Florida. Taneja told India-West he specialized in several regional Indian cuisines.
In 2013, Orlando Magazine described Sarkar’s food as “out of this world.”
“The superb flavors at Raga will transform your view of traditional Indian cuisine,” wrote food critic Joseph Hayes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.