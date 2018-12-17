A 60-day comment period closed Dec. 10 for the proposed “public charge” rule, which would potentially deny permanent legal residency in the U.S. to low-income immigrants who have used federal benefits. “It is not hyperbole to say that the lives of many Americans will be put at great risk if this public charge rule goes into effect,” wrote Shikha Bhatnagar, Indian American executive director of SAN, in a letter to DHS. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)