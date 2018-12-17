A Trump administration proposal that would change the way the government determines whether someone is likely to be a “public charge” could be deterring immigrants with legal status and parents of citizen children from accessing a range of public benefits like food stamps or Medicaid.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security proposal would expand the definition of “public charge,” which examines how likely it is that certain immigrants will become dependent on government subsistence. Immigrants considered under the policy include those applying for admission to the country or those applying for green cards.
The rule would give immigration case workers the ability to more widely deny legal U.S. residency if applicants are deemed likely to use public benefits.
The 60-day period for public comment on the proposal closed Dec. 10; DHS is required to consider public comments before it finalizes the regulation. Nearly 190,000 comments on the proposed rule had been received, either by mail or submitted online at Regulations.gov, by Dec. 10 afternoon.
State advocates and immigration attorneys say the proposal is already spreading confusion and fear among local immigrants.
India-West adds: The South Asian Network released a statement Dec. 11 broadly condemning the proposed rule. “If finalized as written, this rule would facilitate a vision of America that excludes from our country wide swaths of the population, including immigrants with disabilities or health conditions and those who hold low-wage jobs or are just starting out on the path to financial stability,” stated SAN. “The rule would also have a disproportionately negative impact on women and people of color, preventing them from securing lawful immigration status and reuniting with their families,” noted the organization.
Combatting the myth of the “model minority,” SAN noted that 10 percent of the approximately 300,000 South Asians residing in Southern California live below the poverty line and rely on public benefits to support their families. Low-income South Asian Americans are already un-enrolling themselves from critical benefits such as Obamacare.
Nationally, about seven percent of Indian Americans live at or below the federal poverty level.
“It is not hyperbole to say that the lives of many Americans will be put at great risk if this public charge rule goes into effect,” wrote Shikha Bhatnagar, Indian American executive director of SAN, in a letter to DHS.
Jackie Vimo, a policy analyst with the NationalImmigrationLawCenter, said the proposal is already having a chilling effect on communities and deterring people from accessing benefits they are legally entitled to obtain.
“We’re hearing stories from across the country of people dis-enrolling from benefits, mothers returning breast pumps to Women, Infants and Children, people ceasing their cancer treatment because they were on Medicaid,” Vimo said, adding that the proposal will penalize families who are struggling financially and accessing benefits like a nutrition program.
Federal law already requires immigrants seeking to change their status to prove they will not be a public charge, but the new proposal would broaden the list of benefits considered to include Supplemental Nutrition Assistance, Medicaid, the Medicare Part D Low Income Subsidy and several housing assistance programs.
In October, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services director L. Francis Cissna told attendees of a Migration Policy Institute immigration conference the proposal would, for the first time, definitively state what public charge means and create a standard for proper enforcement.
Certain “humanitarian” immigrants — refugees, those applying for or granted asylum, and people applying for green cards under the Violence Against Women Act — are not subject to the public charge rule.
Steve Camarota, the director of research at the Center for Immigration Studies, said non-humanitarian immigration is supposed to be a benefit to the country. The new federal proposal should help reduce future immigrant welfare use and select a slightly more skilled flow of immigrants, he said.
“If you focus on (the) chilling effect you miss the larger problem — why do we allow so many people in if they don’t have the ability to support their children without these benefits?” Camarota said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.