Relatives are shown helping an Indian bride prepare for her wedding day. A draft rule proposed by the Trump Administration would place a greater burden of financial stability on Indian immigrant couples. Doug Rand, a former Obama Administration official and founder of the technology company Boundless Immigration, boundless.com, told India-West the proposed rule could separate as many as 200,000 couples. Two-thirds of Indian Americans who received their green cards from 2014-16 did so through family-based migration. (Sam Panthaky/AFP/Getty Images)