DETROIT — Federal prosecutors in Detroit are seeking nearly 11 years in prison for an Indian man convicted of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman during a commercial flight.
Prabhu Ramamoorthy is expected in federal court Dec. 13 in Detroit. He was jailed after being accused of molesting a woman with his hands while she slept on an overnight flight from Las Vegas to Detroit in January.
Ramamoorthy was in a middle seat sitting next to the victim, and his wife was sitting next to the aisle. Prosecutors called it a "brazen" assault.
Defense attorneys are seeking a prison term of less than 10 years, arguing Ramamoorthy's "life as he knew it is over."
Ramamoorthy had been in the U.S. on a work visa. He'll eventually be deported to India because of the conviction.
