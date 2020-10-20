University of Washington anthropology professor Sam Dubal (left), shown here with his sisters Dena and Veena Dubal, has been missing since Oct. 9, when he went on a backpacking trip at Ipsut Creek, near Mt. Rainier in Washington state. He was supposed to return the following day. Mt. Rainier National Park Ranger Kevin Bacher told India-West that, despite an intensive search involving more than 50 people, “the likelihood of a positive outcome begins to decline.” (photo provided)