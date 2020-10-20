The prospect of finding Indian American Sam Dubal — a University of Washington anthropology professor who has been missing since Oct. 9, when he went on a backpacking trip at Ipsut Creek, near Mt. Rainier in Washington state — grew dimmer this week as inclement weather eclipsed the region.
“We are unfortunately reaching a point where, with cold, snowy, stormy weather at high elevations, conditions are getting riskier for our searchers. At the same time, as time passes, the likelihood of a positive outcome begins to decline,” Mt. Rainier National Park Ranger Kevin Bacher told India-West.
“Our hope has always been to find Dr. Dubal alive and well. Failing that, we at least would like to resolve his disappearance on behalf of the family,” he said, adding: “A search that continues indefinitely is always the least desirable outcome, although it does sometimes happen.”
“To be clear, we are not yet at that point, which is why we still have dozens of people dedicated to the effort,” said Bacher.
Dubal has been missing for 12 days as of Oct. 20. In an earlier interview, Bacher said Dubal, an experienced hiker, could possibly survive in the park for several days until he is rescued, and noted that he probably had brought extra clothing and food with him. “We’ve had people lost in this park for several days, and they’ve come out just fine,” he said.
An intensive search for the 33-year-old professor began Oct. 11, when Dubal’s family reported him missing. Dubal’s car was found shortly after he was reported missing, and his water bottle was found a few days later.
On Oct. 17, when the weather was good, a 50 person search and rescue team scoured the area. Helicopters, drones, and multiple dog teams were involved in the search for On Oct. 18, the team was limited to 26 searchers because of poor weather. A day later, only six people were able to go out, according to Bacher. On Oct. 20, a 26 person search and rescue team were able to again search the area where Dubal was believed to be hiking.
The plans going forward, unless Dubal is found, is to search on the ground Oct. 21 and hopefully by air on Oct. 22, which appears to be the last good weather window for flying in the near future, said Bacher.
Dubal, who earned his MD at Harvard and joined the University of Washington in June, was hiking alone on a trail that is quite steep in several places, but not considered perilous.
The hike does make a crossing over the Carbon River. Bracher said the trail bridge was intact when Dubal would have crossed over it, but has since been washed out with the heavy rains.
Dena Dubal, Sam’s sister, tweeted Oct. 19: Gratitude to the brave searchers of the Mount Rainier National Park Service the FBI, and to friends, families and colleagues for continued support. It is agonizing.”
Veena Dubal, Sam’s other sister, has asked people with search and rescue skills to volunteer with their local Mountain Rescue Association in Washington state.
“We love you dear Sam,” she tweeted.
Dubal’s colleagues, family, and friends have hourly updated news about Sam on Twitter in the 12 days since he was reported missing. The Mt. Rainier National Park Ranger Station has asked anyone with information on Dubal’s whereabouts to contact Mt. Rainier National Park's Tip Line: (360) 569-6684. Information can also be emailed to Park Ranger Matthew Braun at matthew_braun@nps.gov.
