This combination of pictures created on Oct. 15, 2020 shows Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden participating in an ABC News town hall event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Oct. 15, 2020, and President Donald Trump gesturing as he speaks during an NBC News town hall event at the Perez Art Museum in Miami on Oct. 15, 2020. Both candidates’ protectionist policies have the potential to adversely impact India and Indian Americans. (photos by Jim Watson and Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)