President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden laid out their vision for the nation at separate town halls Oct. 15 evening, with the incumbent pushing for merit-based immigration to protect American workers, while the former vice president made his oft-repeated pitch to protect U.S. manufacturing and products made in America.
Both candidates’ protectionist policies have the potential to adversely impact India and Indian Americans.
The separate town halls — at which both Democrats, Republicans, and undecided voters posed questions of the candidates — were held in lieu of a second debate, following a fractious first inning and Trump testing positive for COVID sometime that week. NBC reporter Savannah Guthrie, who moderated Trump’s town hall, held the president’s feet to the fire as to when exactly he had taken a test for COVID before the first debate on Sept. 29. Trump has repeatedly declined to state whether he took a test on the day of the debate, leading to concerns that he may have been positive when he sparred with Biden.
Three days before the first debate, Trump held what Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, called a “super spreader event,” with a meet and greet ceremony for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at the White House Rose Garden.
Few attendees wore masks at the event. Several people attending the event, including three Republican senators, key White House staff, and Melania and Barron Trump, have since tested positive for COVID. Two days after the debate, Trump checked himself in to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and received a cocktail of therapeutics throughout the weekend, including Remdesivir, Regeneron, and the steroid dexamethasone. He has since tested negative.
At his Town Hall, which aired at the same time as Trump’s in most of the country, Biden attacked Trump for his handling of the pandemic, and lashed out at his irresponsibility in hosting a super spreader event.
Biden also assailed Trump for delaying economic relief to a battered nation, in which one out of every six minority-owned businesses have permanently shut their doors. “He didn't talk about what needed to be done because he kept worrying about the stock market,” said the candidate.
Immigration, a focal point of Trump’s campaign in 2016, barely registered at either Town Hall Oct. 15. One hour into the prime time event, Paulette Dale, a registered Republican who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, asked the president whether he intends to continue to cut the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Dale noted that a majority of Republicans support the program which offers more than 800,000 undocumented young people — known as Dreamers — relief from deportation. Trump nixed the Obama-era program during his first 100 days in office. But court interventions have allowed existing recipients to apply for renewal of their status; no new applications are allowed.
At the Town Hall, Trump unfathomably attempted to distinguish between DACA and Dreamers. He then responded: “We are going to take care of DACA. We’re going to take care of Dreamers. We’re negotiating different aspects of immigration and immigration law.”
“We are working very hard on the DACA program. And you will be, I think, very happy over the course of the next year, because I feel the same way you feel about it,” the president told Dale.
“We want people to come into our country, but they have to come in through a merit system, and they have to come in legally,” stated Trump. He boasted about his cuts to immigration during the pandemic.
But those cuts have deeply affected the H-1B community and their dependent spouses and children. As record numbers of people joined unemployment lines amid shelter in place orders, Trump banned H-1B workers from entering the U.S., saying he wanted to protect American workers from foreign competition. More recently, the Administration revised wage scales for H-1B workers, making them more costly, and introduced new degree requirements.
Biden also displayed his protectionist leanings at his Town Hall, which was moderated by ABC chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, who formerly served as White House communications director during President Bill Clinton’s first term.
“If you actually insist that, whatever that product is, made in America, including the material that goes into the product, it's estimated we're going to create somewhere between another four million and six million jobs just by doing that,” said Biden, adding this could be done without violating any international trade agreements.
He noted that, despite Trump’s “Made in America,” and “America First” sloganeering, a lot of manufacturing is happening overseas, with companies getting tax credits for making their products abroad.
Despite a nearly two-year tariff dispute, the U.S. and India currently enjoy a robust trade relationship with a value of $142 billion, according to the office of the U.S. Trade Representative. India was the 10th largest supplier of goods to the U.S. in 2018, sending over more than $54 billion in products, most notably pharmaceuticals, machines, vehicles, and precious stones.
Biden discussed his tax plan, which would impose a 39.6 percent tax on people earning more than $400,000 per year, which, he said, would generate an additional $92 billion per year in federal revenue. He would also impose a 28 percent tax on corporations, many of whom under Trump’s tax cuts are “not paying a single penny,” according to Biden. The latter plan would raise close to $1.5 trillion, he estimated.
The former vice president noted that several billionaires profited during the pandemic, to the tune of $700 billion.
“He (Trump) talks about a V-shaped recovery. It's a K-shaped recovery. If you're on the top, you're going to do very well. But if you're in the middle or the bottom, your income is coming down. You're not getting a raise,” said Biden, joking with Stephanopoulos that he may get a raise.
Biden was not asked about immigration. The Democratic National Committee’s platform, released in July, makes scant mention of immigration policy.
