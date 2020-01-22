ARTESIA, Calif. – Hundreds of people from around Southern California on Jan. 19 came together at the crossroads of 186th Street and Pioneer Blvd. to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens implemented by the Narendra Modi government in India.
In joining the “millions of Indians who are on the streets of India, Europe, Canada, and Australia,” and coinciding with protests organized on the same day in Chicago and Atlanta, organizers said it was “a concerted effort to spread awareness and hold accountable the Indian American diaspora for supporting the far-right Modi government.” Protestors said it was important to be heard by the community as “the ruling BJP and its parent organization the RSS, have a significant number of sympathizers among Indian Americans and a reasonable part of their funding comes through Indian American businesses operating within the U.S.”
Prerna Chawla, a set producer and an organizer, said, “We came together as a group organically in December after being distraught about what was happening in our motherland. After our first protest in LA’s City Hall in December, we wanted to go on fighting against CAA and NRC and decided to take our protest to Artesia, a hotbed of Modi supporters.”
Since the passage of the CAA in the Indian parliament on Dec. 12, 2019, concerns about the allegedly discriminatory nature of the law that legalizes the right to citizenship based on religious affiliation have been raised. Activists have warned of the human cost of implementing the NRC, saying it will put immense burden on disadvantaged sections of society.
The protest began with the reading of the preamble to the Indian Constitution. Demanding the rollback of CAA and the NRC, protesters raised Indian flags chanting “azaadi!” (freedom), resonating with the widespread student cry across Indian universities, said a press release. They sang songs and recited poems in Hindi, English and Urdu. Passionate slogans were also raised in several Indian languages.
Speakers cutting across religious and regional lines stated their position. Rajashik Tarafder, a research scholar at Caltech and an organizer, said, “It must be entirely expected that the Supreme Court rules in favor of NRC and CAA….It must be remembered that it was legal in 1930s Germany to punish a Jew for not wearing a star on their person, it was legal in Belgian Congo to chop off the hands of children for not meeting production requirements and it was legal to burn women on the death of their husbands in India. On the other hand, it was illegal to hide Jews running from the Nazis, it was illegal to run the underground railroad and it was illegal to rob the British Raj after they robbed us. So, legal or illegal says almost nothing about what is right. So even if the SC sides with the government, I encourage all the people in India and abroad to do what is right and resist. Legal or not, CAA and NRC must be repealed to preserve the spirit of the constitution.”
Other organizers, noted the release, talked of how coming together in protest had given them hope. Sreejith Nair said, “It’s just very encouraging to see so many people come together and take a stand against something we all know is wrong.” Ali Muzaffar from Atlanta said, “Participating in protest at City Hall, LA, last month and then in Artesia has helped me find people who give me hope in despair.”
Ashley Cohen, an assistant professor at USC, looking forward, said, “We here in LA urgently need more real information about the situation on the ground in India so that we can mobilize to oppose fascism and hate in all its guises.”
A group of volunteers walked along Pioneer Boulevard, speaking to store owners. At first uncertain about entering a conversation not immediately tied to lunch consumption, they quickly engaged in animated conversation. Many were asked if they would feel comfortable displaying a sign that said, in English, Hindi, and Urdu: “No human is illegal. Whatever our faith, we are all equal.” A majority welcomed the sign and invited the activists to post them up on the window facing the street. A few expressed reluctance to post it on the window, which they preferred to keep free of all signs, but asked it be put up at the cash register, where, they suggested, people would see it when they came up to pay.
The protest concluded with the national anthem of India, and chants of ‘Jai Hind.’
