Psychiatrist Bharat Vatwani, recipient of the 2018 Magsaysay Award, is shown with his wife Smitha, who is also a psychiatrist. In 1988, the Vatwanis founded the Shraddha Rehabilitation Foundation to help reunite mentally-ill homeless people in India with their families and to provide rehabilitation and support. “Mental illness is a biochemical response, just like any other illness,” Bharat Vatwani, who is hoping to erase the stigma associated with mental illness, told India-West in an interview during Indians for Collective Action Golden Jubilee celebration Oct. 20 in Santa Clara, Calif. (Sunita Sohrabji/India-West photo)