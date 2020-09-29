After about two months of exploring his chances of claiming the lieutenant governor seat in Virginia through launching a political action committee, business consultant Puneet Ahluwalia formally announced his candidacy for the post.
“I’m running for Lt. Governor because Virginia is in trouble right now, and we’re running out of time,” Ahluwalia said in a Sept. 23 tweet. “My campaign will bring a message of hope, growth, and opportunity to every person, every family, and every community in #Virginia.”
“Virginia needs new ideas and a business environment that will attract investment, jobs, growth and wealth,” Ahluwalia added in a note to his supporters. “Virginia needs to support its hard-working and courageous police, protect 2nd Amendment rights, and stand up for law and order.”
Ahluwalia, 55, who in 2017 filed papers to run as a Republican to represent the 10th Congressional District of Virginia before quickly doing an about-face, announced in July he was looking into the prospect of running for the seat (see India-West report here: https://bit.ly/3mXmjGg).
The Delhi-born Ahluwalia migrated to the U.S. in 1990. He serves as a consultant to businesses on client acquisition, marketing, and strategic affairs with The Livingston Group.
“As a person of color, I sympathize with those who are frustrated and angry about race in this country, but not for the same reasons as the progressive politicians in Richmond,” Ahluwalia said earlier this summer.
“We need to launch a real discussion among all Virginians about race and the ways we can bridge the gap in opportunities, income, and education,” he said.
