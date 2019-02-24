The explosion of big data, automation and machine learning has allowed today’s businesses to understand humans at an instinctual level, predicting their behavior before it happens, like an expert chess player anticipating well in advance his or her opponent’s next move, according to a Purdue University report.
“We previously were designing products to the extent that humans adapted to them,” Karthik Kannan, the Thomas Howatt Chaired Professor in Management and director of the Business Information and Analytics Center at Purdue University’s Krannert School of Management, said in the university report.
“Instead, we are increasingly at the age where we deliver products that can adapt to humans, emphasizing human-centered design much more,” the Indian American researcher added.
The ways in which humans behave often is shaped at the subconscious level, said Kannan, who researches how products, policies and processes can be designed to appeal to human instincts.
In his research, he has identified how one instinctual behavior in which humans cooperate for their mutual benefit, known by researchers as reciprocity, has helped and hurt businesses in the retail sector, the university said.
In one study, Kannan and co-authors Warut Khern-am-nuai and Hossein Ghasemkhani found product review platforms that began offering financial incentives for consumer reviews received significantly more positive ratings, while the quality of the reviews declined, it said.
In a different study, Kannan and co-authors Vandith Pamuru and Khern-am-nuai found that restaurants near “PokéStops,” virtual locations in the augmented reality game Pokemon Go, enjoyed a higher number of customers and were able to charge higher prices, it added.
This new way of thinking also could revolutionize transportation, public safety and political campaigns, just to name a few examples, Kannan said. But one doesn’t have to look far to see how it can be leveraged for divisive or nefarious purposes, he added.
This research aligns with Purdue’s Giant Leaps celebration, acknowledging the university’s global advancements made toward artificial intelligence, algorithms and automation as part of Purdue’s 150th anniversary. This is one of the four themes of the year-long celebration’s Ideas Festival, designed to showcase Purdue as an intellectual center solving real-world issues.
