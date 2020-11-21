Sharad Acharya (above), a Nepali American from Broomfield, Colorado, has a family history of heart issues and underwent a triple-bypass surgery and received seven stents. Indian American Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) is sponsoring legislation that would direct $5 million over the next five years toward research into heart disease among South Asian Americans and raising awareness of the issue. (Eli Imadali for Kaiser Health News)