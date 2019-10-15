An Indian American man drove for an unknown number of hours with a dead body in his vehicle before going to the police station Oct. 14 in Mount Shasta, Calif., where he confessed to killing the person in his car and three others in Roseville, Calif.
Shankar Nagappa Hangud, 53, was arrested in Mount Shasta. He was then transported back to Placer County, Calif., where he is being held without bail on four counts of murder. He had not been arraigned as of press time Oct. 15.
Hangud told Shasta police the exact location of his other three victims; Roseville police investigated the address — an apartment complex in Roseville — and found three dead bodies. Investigators are attempting to establish a timeline for the killings.
None of the victims’ names has been released as next of kin have not been notified, Captain Josh Simon of the Roseville Police Department told reporters at a press conference Oct. 15 morning. Simon did identify the victims as two adults and two juveniles, and said police believe they are all family members, but did not state the relationships. He did say the slayings could have happened more than a week ago and could have occurred over a time span.
The victim in the car has been identified as an adult male of Indian descent.
A coroner’s report had not been released as of press time Oct. 15. Simon did not state the manner of death of each of the victims, nor the type of weapon used to kill each of them. No firearms were found at the Roseville apartment, he said.
The Dry Creek School District in Placer County sent a notification to parents of Silverado Middle School students. “Pending confirmation from authorities, we believe one of the victims may have been one of our treasured Silverado Middle School students,” said the note, which was posted in the comments section of the Roseville Police Department report of the incident on Facebook.
At the press conference, Simon said that Hangud and the victim found in his red Mazda were believed to have left Roseville over a week ago, and were reportedly driving around through various towns en route to Mount Shasta. Police have not released when the victim in the car was killed. They have asked the local community to call police if they spotted the victim and the suspect over the past week.
Simon said there was no known motive at this time; the investigation is still ongoing.
Hangud has been interviewed extensively by police. He appears to be the only suspect in the heinous crime.
“Nothing of this magnitude has ever happened in our community,” said Simon.
“I have never had someone come in with a body and turn themselves in here,” Sgt. Robert Gibson of the Mount Shasta Police Department told The New York Times. “He just came in and told our dispatcher that I want to confess to a murder, and then just gave it up.”
According to his LinkedIn profile, Hangud is an enterprise data architect, whose last job was with Social Interest Solutions, in Sacramento. His profile still lists him as working for the company, but The Sacramento Bee said he had left that job in 2018. Hangud’s profile shows an uneven record of employment, with some jobs lasting just a few months. He earned his MBA from the University of Phoenix.
Hangud briefly lived in Milpitas, Calif., and for four years in Dallas, Texas.
The Bee reported that Hangud owes more than $178,000 to the Internal Revenue Service and faces a tax lien.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.