Quarry Lane School in Dublin, California, announced that Rhea Mitr, one of its high school juniors, has been recognized by the city as its Young Citizen of the Year.
The Indian American student was honored during a volunteer recognition event Feb. 20 and then again during a City Council meeting March 5, the school said in a news release.
The award honors an individual or group for their contributions to the quality of life in the city. The award particularly honors someone for their volunteer service to the city’s youth.
As part of the award, a $300 donation will be given to a nonprofit organization of Mitr’s choice, the school news release said.
School director and college counselor Allison Bly, who nominated Mitr, said one of the student’s most passionate initiatives is focused on increasing the number of registered organ/tissue donors in the state.
Among Mitr’s volunteer work includes time with Assemblymember Catherine Baker to pass legislation to include more curriculum about organ donations in Drivers Ed courses as well as working to modify the DMV forms to help people make more informed decisions about organ donations.
