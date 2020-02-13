Rivals of Baltimore, Maryland, mayoral candidate Thiru Vignarajah are raising questions about a video of a September traffic stop in which the Indian American attorney reportedly asked a Baltimore police sergeant to turn off his body-worn camera.
"Well, you know, the police department's looking into that and that's the only comment I'm going to make," Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young said in Annapolis, according to a WBAL.com report. "But I doubt that any other citizen would've been afforded that opportunity."
City Council president Brandon M. Scott was more direct, the report added.
"You get into public service to do good for all, not to get special treatment for yourself," Scott told the media outlet.
T.J. Smith, a former police spokesman, said the sergeant should not have complied with Vignarajah's request.
"Character is what you do when no one's watching. We weren't afforded the opportunity to watch because he asked the officer to turn off his body-worn camera, which is out of policy. Why would you do that?" Smith said in the report.
Vignarajah, former deputy attorney general for Maryland, recently said the sergeant offered to turn off his body-worn camera 40 minutes into the encounter.
"Jack and Brandon are talking about a four-month-old traffic stop about a repair order, because last week our campaign announced we raised $1 million and are now leading in the polls," Maggie Gratz, chief of staff to Vignarajah's campaign, said in a statement, according to the report.
"Our campaign represents change and concrete solutions, which not only threatens their hold on power, but their actual jobs. They are desperate to talk about anything other than their failed leadership, a city in crisis, and five years of 300 murders on their watch,” Gratz added. “We're not going to let them get away with that, and we'll remain focused on real issues and bringing real change to this city."
The department's Public Integrity Bureau is investigating the sergeant's actions, it said.
