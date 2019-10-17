ANAHEIM, Calif. – The raas garba events organized by Natoo Patel on behalf of ISSO Charity on Sept. 21, Oct. 5 and Oct. 12 at the Anaheim Convention Center were a grand affair with 2,500 participants. To the accompaniment of lively and exciting music by Hemant Mehta, Leena Benjamin and Sandip Shah, Suresh Bhatt and Jayshree Gohil, dancers, particularly the younger ones, were seen happily participating till the wee hours of 1:30 am. The music covered a wide range with two and three tali garba, dandiya and sanedo. Special stage performances during the breaks by Paulomi Pandit of Rangashree Dance group and BollyX Shahi Patel was highly appreciated. Natoo Patel spoke to India-West on the growth of the event through the years, recounting how it had started in 1974 with just a handful of families in a garage. Patel recalled how, along with Chimanbhai Kotecha, he began to move the event to larger and larger venues to accommodate the crowds. ISSO provided snacks like idlis, pakoras and samosas as well as hot tea.
NORWALK
The Gujarati Society of Southern California and Joy of Sharing began their celebrations on Sept. 28 and continued on till Oct.12, Sharad Purnima night. It was a grand festival at the Sanatan Dharma temple here, attended by hundreds of people. Well known singer Maya Deepak of India and her orchestra, which included several local musicians, provided the music on all days for the raas garba. Paulomi Pandit of Rangashree Dances of India coordinated the entire event. The event also had the support of community organizations like the Tarsadia Foundation, HMPS Foundation and Greater Shree Ram Kabir Bhakta, among others. B.U. Patel of Tarsadia said, “If our community unites and supports such festivals and community challenges, we can do wonders.” He kept the event free and open to all who came and ensured that a variety of delicious Indian snacks and tea was served to all lovers of garba.
TUSTIN
The annual Navratri raas garba organized by Tustin-based Chinmaya Mission Los Angeles on Oct. 5 had over 1,200 attendees. The program at the University High School in Irvine began with a short puja to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga led by Swami Ishwarananda. This was followed with two and teen tali garba, dandia raas and the not-to-be-missed classic traditional sanedo dance. Everyone came dressed in colorful outfits, enjoying dancing to the traditional as well as modern garba music from the singers and live orchestra visiting from India. Outside, people enjoyed hot dosas, pizza, bhel, dhokla and a variety of items.
NORWALK
Huge crowds poured in from all over Southern California, verily erupting into an ocean of people at the Radha Krishna Mandir’s Navratri celebrations every day. For the oldest temple on the west side of Mississippi and the third oldest in North America, these celebrations have been its flagship event. Unlike in the past, when musical talent would come from India, this time, local talent Amit Anand and Group played on all ten days, and it seemed the crowd enjoyed the garba and dandiya so much, they simply did not want to go home, dancing to combinations of Gujarati folk and Bollywood music. A kids garba drew nearly 200 children aged 2 to 17. Outside the huge and well decorated tent, where people danced, the atmosphere was like a carnival. There were decorated carts serving masala chai, a bicycle style rickshaw and a bullock cart used in remote villages, on which people could climb and take pictures.
COSTA MESA
At the Siva Kameswari temple here, the goddess was adorned differently each day signifying the “Nava-Avataras,” from Bala Tripura Sundari to Sri Raja Rajeswari. The nine days at the temple flew by with various activities that included suvasini
puja, kumkumarchana, Bhavani deeksha, nava-avarana puja, chandi homa,
Saraswati puja, garba and cultural programs.
PLACENTIA
More than 500 devotees visited the Radha Raman Vedic Temple to celebrate Navaratri at festivities held from Sept. 30 through Oct. 6. The prayers at the temple included the khetri puja, kanjak puja where more than 60 little girls dressed in colorful Indian clothes were excited to receive VIP treatment and eat delicious sooji halwa and ashtami pujan. The highlight was the all night jagran on Oct. 5 where devotees brought their deities from their home temples for a special group puja. There was devotional music by artists Angrez Gill, Rajan Sharma, Rajesh Dang, Pandit Raghunandanji, and Sudesh Bhardwaj. Attendees sang along and danced in praise of the almighty, all night long. This year’s jagran was also a fundraiser event. Donations will go toward completing phase three of the temple construction.
RIVERSIDE
The Shri Lakshmi Narayan Mandir held a colorful nine-day Navaratri celebration from Sept. 28 to Oct. 8. Each day drew huge crowds of worshippers. During all nine days devotees delighted in seeing the deities decorated and adorned beautifully. The raas garba was also popular and started with Ma Durga's puja conducted by Pandit Vipul.
IRVINE
The Navaratri festivities at the Mandir here began with customary Vedic invocations, homam and pujas by the learned pundits. The well-planned event offered a blissful spiritual experience to streams of devotees with special archanas, bhajans, alankar of the deities, and explanations of prayers like the Devi Suktam.
Students participated in the Saraswati puja and Vijayadashmi was celebrated with a Ravandahan outdoors. On each day there was garba and dandiya. A unique feature was the installation and puja of BharatMata. The temple also celebrated the Sai-baba 101th punyatithi with abhishekam, pallaki utsav, shej aarti, bhajans, and 101 varieties of home cooked prasadam.
MONTEBELLO
Devotees at the Shri Nand Shiv Durga Mandir celebrated Durga Ashtami on Oct. 6 with great devotion, passion and joy. The evening began with Durga puja and the highlight was the lighting of 155 lamps. Everyone participated wholeheartedly in singing bhajans.
BELLFLOWER
The Shriji Mandir here had multiple garba events including on sharad purnima day. Singers were Jayshree Gohil, Nipa Desai, Mrunalini Parikh Dhilon and Swara. On Oct. 13, the chunri manorath utsav was held with 100 families participating. Several hundred devotees attended and enjoyed these fun-filled events filled with food, music, friends and family.
