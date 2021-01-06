With the resignation of U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia G. Zachary Terwilliger, Indian American Raj Parekh will become the first minority in the state’s history to hold the position.
Terwilliger announced Jan. 5 that he will step down from his position at the conclusion of Jan. 15, giving way to Parekh.
“It is with tremendous gratitude for the women and men of Team EDVA, our selfless federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, and my incredibly supportive family that I conclude my time in public service,” Terwilliger said in a statement.
“It has been the honor of honors to be in the arena with so many dedicated individuals in the pursuit of justice, and I feel so fortunate to conclude my service as the United States Attorney in the district where it all began,” the outgoing U.S. attorney added. “To the people of the EDVA, thank you for the extraordinary opportunity to serve you. May you and your families have a safe, healthy, and productive 2021.”
Parekh is a career federal prosecutor and EDVA’s first assistant U.S. attorney. He will now serve as acting U.S. attorney. Parekh will become the first Indian American and minority in the 232-year history of the office to serve as EDVA’s U.S. Attorney – acting or otherwise – the release notes.
“Lest there be any doubt, the accomplishments above are a credit to the amazing women and men of EDVA and our partner agencies,” said Terwilliger. “I am so humbled to have had the privilege to work alongside them.”
Parekh has been with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the East District of Virginia since 2016, first serving as a special assistant U.S. attorney of national security and terrorism cases. In 2018 he became the assistant U.S. attorney of the national security and international crime unit. He was named first assistant U.S. attorney in 2020.
Previously, he served as a trial attorney for the National Security Division’s counterterrorism section at the U.S. Department of Justice from 2015 through 2018, his bio noted.
Parekh began his career in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York as a Milton Pollack Fellow; and a law clerk in the U.S. Senate’s Judiciary Committee; and a litigation associate of white collar crime and government investigations group at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP.
He would go on to be assistant general counsel of litigation and counterterrorism at the Central Intelligence Agency; an assistant U.S. attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia; and a counsel and senior attorney for global risk and investigations at IBM.
Parekh is a graduate of The George Washington University (B.A. in economics and international affairs) and the University of Pennsylvania (J.D.).
Terwilliger is joining the private sector with a post at the Vinson and Elkins law firm, according to a news release.
Terwilliger was appointed in May 2018, with support from Sen. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, and was nominated by President Donald Trump, and in September 2018 was unanimously confirmed by the United States Senate as the 62nd United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, the release notes.
Terwilliger supervised investigations into and secured charges or convictions in major cases, including against two alleged ISIS militants charged with a hostage-taking scheme that led to multiple deaths of Americans in Syria; a Russian national charged with interfering in the U.S. political system; the trial conviction of the Chesapeake doctor who performed unnecessary and irreversible surgeries on women; arrests of 35 people in Operation Cookout, a local drug conspiracy; and a $137 million agreement with Walmart, the release adds.
