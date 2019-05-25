SAE International May 8 announced that Raj Rajendran, an Indian professor in the automobile engineering department at SRM Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai, has won the SAE Excellence in Engineering Education Award.
Rajendran was presented with the award during the recent SAE Members Annual Business Meeting held in conjunction with SAE International’s WCX19.
This annual award recognizes outstanding contributions made by an individual toward activities related to SAE Education related programs, including the promotion of SAE student activities at the international or local levels, contributions that advance engineering education, contributions in support of the SAE Collegiate Design competitions, and promotion of educational related activities at any level, the organization said in a news release.
Rajendran has 25 years of teaching experience and 16 years of research experience and is currently chairman SAEINDIA Engineering Education Board taking care of collegiate design series and AWIM.
He is also a volunteer for the SAE aSOP (Automotive Student Orientation Program), a program that has enabled the student members to prepare for a career in Industry.
Since becoming an SAE member in 1998, Rajendran has continued to be an active volunteer supporting SAE student activities.
SAE International is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity.
By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, it connects and educates mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions.
The organization acts on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering.
