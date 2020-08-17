Raj Salwan, a member of the Fremont, California, City Council, in an Aug. 12 letter to his supporters, formally announced his bid for re-election.
In the letter, the Indian American official vowed to run so he could “get things done for Fremont.”
“Thank you for the privilege of serving you and Fremont these past four years as your Councilmember,” he wrote. “As a near lifelong resident, I am running again for my love of Fremont and to keep Fremont the special place it is.”
Salwan continued the letter by boasting that his efforts as councilman have been about getting things done, whether advocating for schools, or enhancing safety via improving our streets and roads, or advocating for modern signal timing to reduce traffic congestion.
“Many of my issues were implemented by city staff to alleviate traffic in Fremont,” he noted.
“I have championed open space, protection of our hillsides, and adding more trails,” he added. “I have fulfilled my promise of collaborating with the school board to tackle their toughest challenges. I have supported policies to help our small businesses.”
Salwan promised to his supporters that, as their representative in the city council, he will continue improving our quality of life and stepping up to solve Fremont’s toughest challenges.
He added that he will, if elected, fiercely protect Fremont’s interests for seniors, youth and families; maintain fiscal accountability and strengthen public safety; and will be the people’s voice at City Hall, as an independent.
“In this time of crisis, we need more do-ers, than talkers. We will need to support our small businesses during this pandemic, and deal with the fiscal impacts of decreased revenues,” he said.
“My experiences making tough decisions will come in handy as we deal with revenue shortfalls. In these challenging times, we need an experienced leader that will ensure our city is prepared for any emergency while maintaining the quality of life Fremont residents deserve,” the councilman added.
Salwan grew up in Fremont. He attended Vallejo Mill Elementary School and walked to school from the one-bedroom apartment where his father, mother, and two siblings resided.
Fremont gave him the opportunity to go from that one-bedroom apartment to help run a successful business – he owns and runs AllCare Veterinary Hospital – and serve as a Human Relations Commissioner, Planning Commissioner and as a councilmember. He has been serving in city government for over 11 years, his bio said.
The councilmember said that, when he was in school, he was one of the few Indian Americans and most of the people didn’t know the difference between Native Americans versus Indian Americans.
Graduating from Washington High School, he attended U.C. Irvine and studied biological sciences; he later obtained a doctorate of veterinary medicine degree from the School of Veterinary Medicine at Tuskegee University.
Salwan is married to Sonia and they have three children.
His vision for Fremont is a simple one. He wants all Fremont residents to have the same opportunities that Fremont gave him: a home they can afford; a good education from a school near where they live; a high-skilled job with decent pay; parks to play in; and a safe environment.
Salwan, who was unanimously selected as vice mayor of the city in 2018 by his councilmembers and named the first Indian American to the Alameda County Democratic Central Committee in March, has received support from a number of high-profile public officials, including Congressmembers Ro Khanna and Eric Swalwell, state Sen. Bob Wieckowski, Assemblymembers Bill Quirk, Kansen Chu, Ash Kalra and Evan Low; County Supervisors Scott Haggerty and Richard Valle, as well as mayors and councilmembers in Silicon Valley.
“I humbly ask for your support and vote in this election. I can't do it alone – I need your help,” he said.
