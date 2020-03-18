Indian American Councilman Raj Salwan, of Fremont, California, has been elected to the Alameda County Democratic Central Committee.
He is the first Indian American to be elected to the influential Committee, according to a news release.
Salwan garnered the most votes in the 25th Assembly District, it said.
The Alameda County Democratic Central Committee is a powerful committee that makes endorsements for local office as well as assembly, senate and congressional endorsements. The committee is comprised of delegates from all assembly districts in Alameda County.
“I am proud to be elected to the Alameda County Democratic Central Committee. As a lifelong Democrat, there is no honor higher than to be a member of this committee which makes so many decisions to improve the quality of life for all our residents," Salwan said in a statement. "I am humbled to serve in this capacity to give voice to Tri-City residents of Fremont, Newark, and Union City and make sure their voices are heard in the county party.”
Salwan is a native of Fremont where he grew up and has represented the city at all levels from commissions, non-profit boards, community and social concerns, the release added.
