Several Indian Americans and South Asian Americans were seeking office in Fremont, California, with eyes at various council seats, as well as the mayoral post.
Among the candidates were incumbent Councilman Raj Salwan; mayoral challengers businessman Vik Bajwa Singh, and a Fiji native with roots in India Naz Mahika Khan.
Fremont Mayor Lily Mei, who has held the post since 2016, convincingly held on to her seat, claiming 50.66 percent of the vote, with a total of 21,136 votes.
She more than doubled the nearest challenger, Justin Sha, who received 25.03 percent of the vote, with 10,444 votes.
Chris Hampton (3,706 votes; 8.88 percent) came in third, with Singh (3,181; 7.62 percent) and Khan (2,004; 4.8 percent) taking fourth and fifth, respectively. Marlene Santilli (1,183; 2.84 percent) rounded out the six-person field.
Singh and Khan previously both told India-West they have never previously held elected office, but the town’s economic crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic, its rising homeless population, and the nation’s inflection point on racial justice sparked their decision to run.
Singh characterized in his campaign Mei’s fast-tracking of the project as an “election year gimmick to showcase her human rights record.” He advocated for a permanent solution: building a six-story structure on purchased land, which could house as many as 500 people. The initial outlay would be about $50 million, including mental health and substance abuse services delivered on site, but the city would recoup its investment via equity building on the $15 million land purchase, he explained.
Singh also ran on a platform of temporarily halting business taxes, as small and large businesses attempt to regain their footing in a post-COVID economy. “Everyone is hurting badly,” he told India-West, noting that 18,000 residents of Fremont have been laid off during the pandemic, as the state-imposed shelter-in-place orders which restricted most workers to their homes.
Khan earlier this year told India-West, “A lot of irresponsible development has resulted in traffic congestion and overcrowded schools.” She supports “smart communities,” including small, affordable, one-bedroom units that can be used to house homeless people and also elderly residents, who are increasingly being pushed out of Fremont because of the high cost of housing.
The single mother, whose son attended Fremont schools and now serves in the U.S. Air Force, said she wants to see more schools built, including new high schools and even a university.
Her top priorities would be forging a post-pandemic path to economic recovery, with better jobs for people within the city, lessening the need to commute. She also supports creating a start-up environment which would attract early-stage businesses to the city.
In the city council races, Salwan easily held onto his seat in the city’s 5th District. The incumbent received 6,387 votes for 79.03 percent. His challenger, Dolev Gandler, received 1,667 votes for 20.63 percent.
“It’s not easy putting yourself through a campaign or sacrificing your time as an elected official, but it’s worth it when you get the reward of helping others and making a difference. Thank you everyone!!” Salwan tweeted.
“Thank you to the voters of Fremont. It has been an honor and privilege to serve Fremont residents for the past four years. I am humbled to be re-elected to Fremont City Council District 5. Thank you for putting your trust in me,” he added. “Special Thanks to all of the people that have supported me throughout the years. I stand on their shoulders and benefited from their struggles and learned from their pains. Thank you to all the candidates who put themselves out there to represent their city, county, or state.”
In District 6, Yogi Chugh finished second to Teresa Cox, who won the seat with 2,051 votes and 33.67 percent. Chugh received 1,409 votes (23.13 percent), just six votes ahead of Charles Liu. Roman Reed, Jhansi Kalapala and Andrew Quang Nguyen rounded out the six-candidate field.
