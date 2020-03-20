Illinois was the lone state March 17 holding a statewide primary election, and several Indian Americans were seeking to advance to the general, including Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi.
Krishnamoorthi, who represents the state’s 8th Congressional District which encompasses parts of Chicago, was running in a three-candidate race that served as the de facto general with no Republicans seeking the seat in the district.
Up against Inam Hussain and William Olson, Krishnamoorthi, the two-term incumbent, cruised to victory with 80 percent of the vote. Olson nabbed 13 percent, finishing a distant second.
Krishnamoorthi was elected in November 2016 to represent the 8th District of Illinois, which includes the west and northwest suburbs of Chicago. He serves on the Oversight Committee, for which he is also the chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, as well as on the House Intelligence Committee.
In addition to this committee work, Krishnamoorthi was selected as an Assistant Whip and serves on the Steering and Policy Committee.
His policy platform focuses on growing and strengthening the middle class by supporting small businesses, rebuilding our infrastructure, and protecting Social Security and Medicare.
Krishnamoorthi pursued public service while practicing law and was appointed by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan as a Special Assistant Attorney General to help start the state’s Public Integrity Unit created to root out corruption in Illinois.
As a member of the Illinois Housing Development Authority, he chaired its Audit Committee, helping to provide thousands of low and moderate-income families across the state with affordable housing.
Additionally, he served as Illinois Deputy Treasurer. There, he oversaw the state's technology venture capital fund and helped revamp programs such as the state's unclaimed property program to become leaner and more efficient.
After his time in the Illinois Treasurer’s Office, he returned to the private sector, serving as president of research-oriented small businesses developing technology in the national security and renewable energy industries.
The congressman also served as the vice-chair of the Illinois Innovation Council and co-founded InSPIRE, a non-profit that provides inner-city students and veterans with training in solar technology.
Elsewhere in Illinois, in the 11th Congressional District, Krishna Bansal was running in the Republican primary against Rick Laib.
The contest was closely contested, but Laib pulled away to advance to the general to take on Democratic incumbent Rep. Bill Foster. Laib tallied 54 percent, 8 points ahead of Bansal’s 46 percent.
In state-level races, Kevin Olickal was among three Democratic candidates running in the state House 16th Legislative District primary with the winner taking over the seat as no Republican is running.
Olickal came in at third place with 25 percent of the vote, finishing behind winner Wang Stoneback, who nabbed 43 percent, and incumbent Yehiel Kalish, who received 32 percent of the vote in losing his seat.
Ricky Gandhi was running as a Democrat in the state House 32nd Legislative District race against incumbent Andre Thapedi. The incumbent ran away with the win, getting 63 percent of the vote to Gandhi’s 37 percent.
In District 40, Syamala Krishnamsetty, like Gandhi in the 32nd District, was running as a Democrat against the incumbent. Krishnamsetty fell short to incumbent Jaime Andrade, 66 percent to 34 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.