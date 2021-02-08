The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Feb. 2 announced that Indian American three-term U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi was appointed as the Caucus’ Immigration Task Force co-chair.
Krishnamoorthi will co-chair the task force along with U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who serves as the chair.
“I am honored to be appointed as a co-chair of the CAPAC Immigration Task Force alongside co-chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal as we continue to fight to ensure our immigration system reflects American values. My parents brought our family to the United States from India when I was only a few months old because they believed in the American Dream, just as immigrants do today,” Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., said in a statement.
“I’m proud to be taking on this new role within CAPAC on immigration issues and to build on my previous work fighting to end the Trump Administration’s Muslim ban, pass comprehensive immigration reform, and reform our high-skilled immigration system,” Krishnamoorthi added. “I look forward to continuing this work and to improving our immigration system for AAPI immigrants and all other immigrants who wish to call the U.S. home.”
The CAPAC Immigration Task Force aims to support legislation to protect Dreamers and Temporary Protect Status recipients.
