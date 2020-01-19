Seen above, the new team of the Rajput Association of America: Sitting (from left) treasurer Roshan Gupta, chairman Rajinder Dhunna, president Manjit Dasur, vice-president Rajnish Dhunna, trustee Kewal Kanda. Standing (from left) director Rishi Rana, trustee Surinder Verma, director Satish Kanda, Lekh Dhunna, Satinder Verma, directors Gagandeep Sidhu and Ashok Madan, secretary Anil Verma, trustee Dharminder Dhunna. Not pictured: directors Dinesh Sharma and Baljinder Tahim, and junior director Sagar Dhunna. (photo provided)