Seen above, the new team of the Rajput Association of America: Sitting (from left) treasurer Roshan Gupta, chairman Rajinder Dhunna, president Manjit Dasur, vice-president Rajnish Dhunna, trustee Kewal Kanda. Standing (from left) director Rishi Rana, trustee Surinder Verma, director Satish Kanda, Lekh Dhunna, Satinder Verma, directors Gagandeep Sidhu and Ashok Madan, secretary Anil Verma, trustee Dharminder Dhunna. Not pictured: directors Dinesh Sharma and Baljinder Tahim, and junior director Sagar Dhunna. (photo provided)

BUENA PARK, Calif. — On Jan. 4, the newly elected office bearers of the Rajput Association of America took the oath of office. President Manjit Dasaur, an active member for over 25 years, has served the association in various other capacities. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and accounting and currently works for Valassis Inc. in the city of Commerce. 

