BUENA PARK, Calif. — On Jan. 4, the newly elected office bearers of the Rajput Association of America took the oath of office. President Manjit Dasaur, an active member for over 25 years, has served the association in various other capacities. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and accounting and currently works for Valassis Inc. in the city of Commerce.
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.