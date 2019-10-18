The National Academy of Public Administration announced that 51 leaders in the field of public administration have been selected for the 2019 Class of Academy Fellows, with Indian Americans Ramayya Krishnan and Sonal Shah among the cohort.
“I am very pleased to welcome our 2019 class of Fellows,” said Academy president and CEO Terry Gerton, according to a Sept. 16 news release.
“Our Fellows are nationally recognized for their expertise and contributions to the field of public administration and this year’s incoming class is no exception,” Gerton added. “They are an outstanding group that will enrich our Fellowship, especially as we unveil the Grand Challenges in Public Administration and collaborate across the field to find solutions.”
Krishnan is dean of Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy, as well as a professor of management science and information systems, at Carnegie Mellon University.
Krishnan serves on the advisory board of the President of Asian Development Bank, and he is an invited member of a Royal Society and National Academies convening on Artificial Intelligence and its consequences.
The Indian American is the president of INFORMS and an INFORMS Fellow, and he previously served separate terms as president of both the INFORMS Information Systems Society and the INFORMS Computing Society.
He is also a former member of the World Economic Forum's Global Agenda Council on Data Driven Development.
Shah is an executive director of the Beeck Center for Social Impact and Innovation at Georgetown University.
She served as deputy assistant to the President for President Obama and founded the White House Office of Social Innovation and Civic Participation. The Indian American has extensive experience in the public sector including as an international economist at the Department of Treasury, setting set up the central bank in Bosnia, working post conflict reconstruction in Kosovo, and implementing poverty reduction strategies in Africa and financial crises in Asia and Latin America.
She has extensive private sector experience. At Google, Shah led technology initiative for civic voice and investing for impact as the head of Global Development Initiatives. At Goldman Sachs, she developed the environmental strategy and ran the initiatives, including investing clean technologies at Goldman Sachs.
She serves on the boards of Oxfam America, the UBS Optimus Foundation, the Case Foundation Non Profit Finance Fund, Voto Latino, and The Century Foundation. She also serves as an adviser to the Democracy Fund.
Selection of the Academy’s new Fellows follows a rigorous review of the individual’s contributions to the field of public administration and policy.
A Fellows Nominating Committee, selected by the Academy’s Board Chair, makes its recommendations to the full Fellowship, which then votes on those individuals nominated to be a Fellow.
The 2019 class joins more than 900 Academy Fellows – including former cabinet officers, members of Congress, governors, mayors and state legislators, as well as prominent scholars, business executives, nonprofit leaders, and public administrators.
Induction of the new Fellows will occur during the annual Academy Fall Meeting, which will take place Nov. 7-8 in Arlington, Virginia.
