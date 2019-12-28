GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — The Orange County Dental Society recently held its annual installation banquet at the Hyatt Regency here, which also marked its 100th anniversary.
On the occasion, Dr. Ramesh Gowda was installed as the 100th president of the organization, becoming the first Indian American to head it, said a press release.
Gowda graduated from the Government Dental College in Bangalore. Before starting his private dental practice in the city of Anaheim, he taught in India at Manipal and later at the New York University.
He is a founder of the Indian Dental Association of California and has served as its vice-president and as chairman of the board. Gowda has also been an examiner on the California Dental Board. He is currently vice president of the Karnataka State Medical and Dental Alumni Association of America. He is also a former head of the Karnataka Cultural association of Southern California.
On Nov. 10, Dr. Jayanth Kumar, the current California State dental director who was the chief guest, was also the installing officer.
OCDS is the largest local component of the California Dental Association with about 2,400 members. In addition to Gowda, two other members from the Indian American community, Dr. R. Kotari and Dr. Tushar Doshi, were installed as members of the board for the year 2020.
