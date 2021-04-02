The Ramesh and Kalpana Bhatia Family Foundation, an Indian American-founded nonprofit, which gave $8 million in grantmaking and charitable gifts in 2020 to over 40 nonprofits, has now made a donation toward healthcare projects in Bihar and Jharkhand.
The foundation recently donated $150,000 to the Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America to help implement those projects.
The generous donation by the foundation would be used for healthcare efforts in the rural areas of the two states through the PRAN-BJANA clinic initiative, said the Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America.
The Pravasi Alumni Nisshulk is an initiative by like-minded Indian American physicians who are working to provide healthcare to the underprivileged and underserved in Bihar and Jharkhand, according to a PTI report.
These doctors have set up a PRAN clinic in Ranchi, providing free healthcare services to the needy. Their endeavor is to provide free healthcare services across the states, said the report.
“With the generous donation of Ramesh and Kalpana Bhatia, this became possible. BJANA getting a large donation is a testament to its ongoing philanthropic activities both here and back home,” said BJANA president Avinash Gupta.
The Ramesh and Kalpana Bhatia Family Foundation is dedicated to making an impactful change around the world by funding innovative solutions and programs that enrich the communities and serve the common good. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/3mbn0fm)
The foundation’s grant making focuses on local, national and international organizations that support health care and medical research, education, mental health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, human rights and social justice, women and girls’ empowerment, poverty reduction, emergency response and more.
