The Ramesh and Kalpana Bhatia Family Foundation, an Indian American-founded nonprofit, Jan. 21 announced a record annual giving total in 2020 of $8 million to over 40 nonprofits. Throughout the year, the Bhatia Foundation broadened areas of focus in health, education, developmental disabilities, human rights, social justice, and girls’ empowerment. Donations also included organizations and communities affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation said in a news release.
The Bhatia Foundation’s major initiative of 2020, and largest gift to date, was a $7 million gift to UT Southwestern Medical Center.
The multi-level donation included a $5 million gift to support the construction of the Neurosciences Tower at William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital, and a $2 million endowment to fund the Ramesh and Kalpana Bhatia Family Foundation Distinguished University Chair in Brain Science.
UT Southwestern Medical Center plans to unveil the Ramesh and Kalpana Bhatia Family Foundation Atrium in the hospital’s new tower in the first quarter of 2021, the release notes.
In addition to supporting larger, established institutions, the Bhatia Foundation also searched for organizations that tended to be underfunded and/or less publicized, the release added.
The other groups included The Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women Initiative, to which the foundation gave nearly $20,000 to help families retrieve their loved ones; and Black Girls Code, to which the foundation gave $10,000.
The foundation also began a unique partnership with Ability Connection in Dallas, Texas, to support the Building Hope Campaign. The multi-year donation of over $500,000 will help fund the construction of a new residential home for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to the release.
“This has been an unprecedented time for all of us,” Ramesh Bhatia, chairman of the board of the Ramesh and Kalpana Bhatia Family Foundation, said in a statement.
“It’s more important than ever for our foundation to continue to fund across all of our priority areas, identifying new avenues and helping to create opportunities for those facing hardships during this time,” Ramesh Bhatia added.
In response to the National Coronavirus Pandemic, in April, the foundation launched a COVID-19 Response to support regional organizations providing necessary programs and services for those in need during uncertain times.
The Bhatia Foundation has given over $225,000 in donations to organizations in Los Angeles, New York and Dallas throughout the pandemic, it said.
The COVID-19 Response organizations include Communities in Schools ($200,000); Sakhi For South Asian Women ($5,000); YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles ($5,000); United Way of Greater Los Angeles ($5,000); Los Angeles Regional Food Bank ($5,000); and Meals on Wheels Los Angeles ($5,000).
In addition to the COVID-19 Response, in September, the foundation participated in North Texas Giving Day, giving a total of $30,000 to 30 local organizations in Dallas and its surrounding communities.
The Ramesh and Kalpana Bhatia Family Foundation is dedicated to making an impactful change around the world by funding innovative solutions and programs that enrich the communities and serve the common good.
The foundation’s grant making focuses on local, national and international organizations that support health care and medical research, education, mental health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, human rights and social justice, women and girls’ empowerment, poverty reduction, emergency response and more.
