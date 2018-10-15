California state Treasurer John Chiang Oct. 5 announced the appointment of Ratna Amin to the California High-Speed Rail Authority Peer Review Group.
The group is responsible for evaluating the California High-Speed Rail Authority’s funding plans and analyzing the feasibility of the authority’s plans, as well as making other evaluations as needed, according to a news release from Chiang’s office.
“Ratna Amin will bring invaluable insight, experience, and knowledge of the region’s transportation needs to her work with the Peer Review Group,” said Chiang in a statement. “I am pleased to announce her appointment.”
Amin brings nearly two decades of experience to the table with work in transportation, planning and public policy development.
The Indian American engineer and planner currently serves as public policy and transportation policy director for the Bay Area non-profit SPUR, formally known as the San Francisco Bay Area Planning and Urban Research Association.
Amin has spent the last six years facilitating research projects at SPUR, creating collective work spaces with government partners and the general public. She also authored several key planning articles for SPUR, including “The Caltrain Corridor Vision Plan."
Previously, Amin served as chief of staff to former Oakland City Council president Ignacio De La Fuente, her bio notes.
She was also named to Mass Transit magazine’s Top 40 Under 40 in 2015, and was named Women’s Transportation Seminar Bay Area Chapter Woman of the Year in 2018.
A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering, Amin also earned dual master’s degrees in city and regional planning, as well as transportation engineering from U.C. Berkeley.
