Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla is determined to get another term in office.
Just a year into his first term as the first Indian American Sikh mayor of a major city, Bhalla, 45, has already started fundraising for his re-election bid.
Still three years until that election is set to take place, Bhalla has already raised more than $81,000, according to an NJ.com report.
In the last three months of 2018, Bhalla’s campaign has raised $40,175 of the total $81,641 raised, the campaign finance documents said.
The publication added that $10,400 of the total was transferred from his prior campaign.
The mayor's first-year haul represents a dramatic shift from his predecessor, Dawn Zimmer, who reported raising $20,961 one year into her first term, according to the report.
“Ravi is taking a proactive approach,” said his spokesman, Vijay Chaudhuri, NJ.com reported.
As with his initial mayoral campaign, his re-election fundraising is dominated by out-of-town donors. Since June, he has received about $35,000 in large donations from people who live outside Hoboken and about $15,000 from Hoboken residents, it said.
Chaudhuri told NJ.com that “Mayor Bhalla’s election and service as mayor is a source of tremendous pride to people across the country, especially Sikhs and South Asians who have supported his campaign."
New Jersey candidates are not required to name donors who give less than $300, the report said. Chaudhuri told NJ.com that the mayor has received numerous donations from Hoboken residents that are below $300.
Bhalla has reported $51,275 in large donations total and $19,960 from donors who gave less than $300, the report said.
Bhalla, who took over as mayor a year ago after winning a six-person race, is sitting on $32,069. The Democrat had previously been an at-large councilman for two terms.
He has two reasons to raise campaign cash early. He won his first term in November 2017 in a six-person field and eked out a victory with just 33 percent of the vote (he reported raising $523,731 for that campaign). If he runs again in 2020, the competition is expected to be aggressive, it said.
