This Bar Saves Life, the company co-founded by Indian American actor and entrepreneur Ravi Patel that offers tasty, gluten-free, kosher and non-GMO snack bars to raise money to fight starvation in several countries, has announced a new addition to its collection: new kid snack bars.
The new bars became available on Amazon Feb. 20.
According to the company, the new kid snack bars are school-safe, non-GMO project verified, gluten-free, and kosher and are made with clean ingredients, fruits, and vegetables.
The bars, it said, are also free of the top eight allergens, made without nuts, dairy, soy, or gluten, and contain only five gram of sugar and 100 calories per bar.
The new line of delicious bars come in three flavors: Chocolate Chip “Dino”mite, which is made with a blast of chocolate chips, wholesome oats, fruits, and veggies; Rockin’ Straw-beary, which is made with real strawberries, wholesome oats, fruits, and veggies; and S’mores Blast, prepared with chocolate chips, wholesome oats, cinnamon, fruits, and veggies for what the company says is a new take on the campfire classic.
The company suggested that these bars can also open up a global conversation to have with the kids, saying they can learn more about giving back because every box purchased sends life-saving food to a child in need.
The kid snack bar line is available on Amazon.com for $3.99/box of five with other retailers to follow.
“This Bar Saves Lives is on a mission to create a world where every child has the chance to thrive,” it said, adding that as of January 2019, more than 10 million life- saving packets of food have been sent to children in need.
“It’s a for-profit that provides social good through consumers’ purchases,” Patel told India-West in an earlier interview.
For every bar a customer buys, TBSL donates one meal-sized packet of Plumpy’Nut to a malnourished child through Save the Children, which works in India, Africa and other high-needs locations in the developing world, said the “Meet the Patels” actor/co-director.
Among the celebrities involved in the social enterprise are actors Kristen Bell, Kunal Nayyar, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Green, John Krasinski and Susan Sarandon. “Our advantage is that we have friends with loud voices,” Patel told India-West. (Read the interview https://bit.ly/2LfdXrg.)
This Bar Saves Lives, available at grocery stores, hotels, coffee shops and several top retailers, comes in three flavors: Dark Chocolate, Cherry and Sea Salt; Wild Blueberry Pistachio; and Madagascar Vanilla, Almond and Honey.
Co-founders Bell, Ryan Devlin, Todd Grinnell and Patel launched This Bar Saves Lives with a simple motto, “Buy a bar. Feed a child. We eat together.”
Patel has made appearances on shows such as “Living Biblically,” “Wrecked,” “Master of None” and “Santa Clarita Diet.”
