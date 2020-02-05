“Hate has no place in our community.” With this message, the Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib in Orangevale, Calif., welcomed hundreds of Indian American community members, residents, elected officials and interfaith leaders to its open house Jan. 25 in the wake of an incident of racist vandalism.
A swastika and the words “White Power” were found spray-painted Jan. 13 morning at the entrance to the gurdwara, which opened its doors about a month ago, after purchasing the land last summer. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2vxWwhL)
According to the Sikh Legal Defense and Education Fund, the graffiti was discovered by the gurdwara’s priest, Manjit Singh. Local law enforcement came out to the site, and took statements from Singh.
After documenting the graffiti, police immediately painted over the hate speech, according to SALDEF.
The Sikh Coalition assisted with the open house and interfaith solidarity event.
“Since the news first broke of this incident, there has been an outpouring of kindness for our sangat,” said Dimple Bhullar, an Indian American Sikh community member from Orangevale. “Saturday’s open house was an opportunity to share the beauty and resilience of the Sikh faith with our neighbors, and we are grateful to the Sikh Coalition for supporting us every step of the way.”
There was also langar for visitors at the event.
According to the Sacramento Bee, “donning scarves, kippahs and taqiyahs, community members filled the Sikh temple to listen to the singing of hymns from the holy Sikh scriptures, and learn more about the fifth largest organized religion in the world over chana sabji and daal.”
Open houses like these provide an opportunity for residents to learn more about the Sikh culture, said attendees.
“It can be challenging that something bad happened, but you can feel like something good actually, like this, it brought people together to learn about a different way of life a different system,” Rajneet Kaur Sekhon, a member of the local gurdwara, told the Sacramento Bee.
Another visitor, Audrey Ashdown, told the publication that “Hating a group just for being different is unacceptable. We should be promoting love and acceptance.”
In addition, Orangevale Sikh community leaders Dr. Jashan Singh and Dr. Sraon called for 100 percent of California’s law enforcement organizations to commit to reporting bias incidents to the FBI, as well as for California Governor Gavin Newsom to include a Sikh community member on the state’s Creating Safer Communities Task Force, said a news release.
The majority of the participants present were not of the Sikh faith, according to a report filed by Ras H. Siddiqui. The open house started off with a Kirtan or singing from the Sikh holy scriptures along with a warm welcome accompanied by refreshments. The formalities were held in the large Diwan Hall (the main prayer area) which was filled to capacity, said Siddiqui. The welcome address was followed by a presentation on the basics of the Sikh faith by Sraon.
A long list of speakers graced this occasion, as per Siddiqui, starting with Sacramento County Supervisor Sue Frost, U.S. Attorney Eastern District (Federal) McGregor Scott, California Assembly member Kevin Kiley, CAIR Sacramento spokesperson Oussama Mokeddem, Shepherd of Sierra Presbyterian Church Reverend Virgil Nelson, Sikh spokesperson Opkardeep Kaur, Florin Japanese American Citizens League leader Andy Noguchi, Sacramento Jewish Federation’s William Recht, and Shalendra Sharma of the Shri Laxmi Narayan Temple. Showing their support, the Florin Japanese American Citizens League also presented the gurdwara several colorful strings of paper cranes, per the report.
Several Sikh youths also came to the podium to read the letters of support from friends and neighbors received by the temple after this hateful act. A short question and answer session was followed by a langar.
“The community response in Orangevale sends a strong message that hate has no place here, and we hope that state and federal law enforcement agencies, along with Governor Newsom, will echo this message by recognizing the need for further addressing anti-Sikh hate,” said the senior manager of policy and advocacy at the Sikh Coalition, Sim J. Singh. “The Sikh community is a vital and necessary part of the urgent policy solutions that are needed in response to hate in America.”
India-West had earlier reported that the FBI and the Sacramento County, California, Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.
Sacramento Sheriff Deputy Lacey Nelson told India-West that detectives specifically assigned to investigate hate crimes have been actively investigating the incident since Jan. 13 morning. Crime scene investigators have been collecting forensic evidence from the scene, and detectives have canvassed the neighborhood, speaking to residents who may have observed the crime.
Detectives have obtained video footage from the neighborhood, said Nelson, adding that the nature of evidence found in forensics and on video has yet been released.
“This is an ongoing investigation. We do take these types of cases very seriously,” said Nelson. (Read the full story here: https://bit.ly/36AEqIQ)
