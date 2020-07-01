LOS ANGELES — Hikers have found the remains of a missing 52-year-old man on Mount Baldy in Southern California, authorities said June 29, according to an AP report.
Sreenivas ‘Sree’ Mokkapati became separated when hiking with three other people on Dec. 8, 2019, ABC 7 reported. His friends alerted authorities once they returned to their car. The peak was blanketed in snow and overnight temperatures hovered near freezing the week he went missing.
The remains were discovered June 19 at an elevation of about 7,800 feet on Baldy’s northwest side, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The county’s medical examiner positively identified the remains to be Mokkapati on June 27, the department said.
Friends and relatives said the Indian American man from Irvine was an experienced hiker who had climbed the mountain several times but was only prepared for a day hike.
Rescue crews scoured the mountain for days but the effort was suspended after a volunteer searcher, 32-year-old Tim Staples, fell to his death.
The 10,046-foot peak northeast of Los Angeles is a popular hiking spot but the trails are rugged and can be treacherous in winter because of ice and heavy snow. Several people have fallen to their deaths in recent years.
India-West Staff Reporter adds: The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department search and rescue volunteers along with search and rescue members from San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Tulare, Fresno, San Mateo and Kern Counties searched for Mokkapati daily, according to a Fox 11 report.
Helicopters from San Bernardino and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Departments also assisted in the search efforts, it added.
While the ground search was called off within a week of his disappearance, aerial surveys of the area continued through the winter. Ground crews returned in May after the snow began to melt, ABC 7 said.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says two hikers found Mokkapati's remains June 19 on the northwest side of Mount Baldy, near the top of Fish Fork at 7,800 feet elevation
