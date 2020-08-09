Renee Mendonca recently received a New York Senate Youth Leadership Recognition Award by Sen. David Carlucci (38th Senate District) due to her efforts as well as those by her twin sister Rhea in spreading awareness to the youth about voting in the coming presidential elections. She was honored for her outstanding achievement and for serving as a leader and positive role model in her community, according to a press release.
The selection was very competitive and she was the chosen winner, added the release.
Renee Mendonca and Rhea Mendonca are making a positive difference in the lives of youth, where they made powerful cases for #online #voter #registration and increasing the youth vote at a recent ‘Take Back the Vote’ youth rally.
At the youth rally, Renee and Rhea Mendonca had a virtual conversation with influential senators of New York like state Senators Zellnor Myrie, Brad Hoylman, and Alessandra Biaggi; council member Carlina Rivera and a New York City public advocate, who were impressed by the discussion and the viewpoints the twins made.
In an effort to create a way for young people to register online, the Indian American twins have been part of a youth organization called Yvote, whose mission is to mobilize young people to connect passions and beliefs with how to make a difference, at and beyond the ballet box.
They also had won a National Community Service Ambassador Award, said the release, for their community service work, along with activities such as peer mentoring in math and chance, raising funds to sponsor free food for the homeless, and hosting a Model UN club. They have also organized many clothing and food drives to donate free food and clothing to the poor, noted the release.
