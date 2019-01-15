Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif., the longest-serving Indian American in Congress, has been appointed to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s Frontline program, according to a Jan. 9 announcement by DCCC chairwoman Cheri Bustos.
In that role, Bera, a physician from Sacramento, Calif., who is serving his fourth term in the House, will help the DCCC to retain swing seats.
“With 63 Democratic freshmen members of the House, one of the DCCC’s top priorities will be shoring up members from tough districts. That’s why Bustos made it a priority to have leaders like Reps. Ami Bera (CA-07), Suzan DelBene (WA-01) and Brad Schneider (IL-10) – who have firsthand experience succeeding in swing seats – working together to lead the Committee’s Frontline program,” said the DCCC in a press statement.
The Frontline Program is a partnership between the DCCC and members of Congress designed to protect vulnerable Democratic incumbents. Members of the program sign a memorandum that requires them to meet aggressive fundraising goals, accelerate volunteer and recruitment efforts, and increase their online networking, according to Ballotpedia.
The congressman himself is a veteran of tough races. Bera first ran for Congress in 2010 against incumbent Dan Lungren, and lost with 43 percent of the vote. In 2012, Bera ran against Lungren again, and on election night Nov. 6 emerged with a 50/50 split in votes. The Associated Press finally called the race for Bera on Nov. 15, 2012, when poll numbers indicated he was ahead by 5,696 votes.
In his first re-election bid in 2014, Bera on election night trailed his Republican opponent Doug Ose by 3,000 votes. The Sacramento Bee called the race 13 days later, as Bera gained a razor-thin lead of 1,432 votes.
In 2016, facing challenger Scott Jones, the sheriff of Sacramento, Bera held a slight lead on election night with a margin of less than one percent of the vote. The Associated Press declared a victory for Bera Nov. 18, when he had gained a lead of about three percent.
In 2018, Bera cruised to re-election against Republican challenger Andrew Grant.
“The best defense is a good offense and, at the DCCC, we are going to take the fight to Washington Republicans who have turned their backs on the needs of hardworking families across our nation,” said Bustos. “We won this majority by working together, and that’s how we’ll grow it in 2020.
The congresswoman from Illinois announced several new leadership roles. Reps. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; Val Demings, D-Florida; and Donald McEachin, D-Virginia, were appointed co-chairs of the Recruitment Committee.
Bustos also announced several high level staffers, including: Danny Kazin, Deputy Executive Director and Director of Campaigns; Kory Kozloski, who will serve as the National Political Director for Frontline; and Molly Ritner, who will serve as the National Political Director for Campaigns & Recruitment.
