During a Jan. 22 call with reporters to state his endorsement of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race, Indian American Rep. Ami Bera, D-California, slammed the Trump administration for what he called “an abdication of American leadership” for remaining silent on India’s alleged civil rights violations.
Bera, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Asia, The Pacific, and Nonproliferation, said that the Trump administration has created a “vacuum in foreign policy in the Asia Pacific region.”
He discussed India’s controversial new Citizenship Amendment Act, which allows a fast-track to citizenship for people fleeing persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan, or Afghanistan, but excludes Muslims. The measure went into effect Jan. 10, despite massive protests throughout the country. India’s Supreme Court is now considering the constitutionality of the new law.
Bera said he has some concerns about the CAA. “India should not lose its secular democracy. That is what separates it from other countries,” he said.
The congressman from Sacramento, California, who is serving his fourth term in the House, also discussed the Modi administration’s abrupt revocation of Article 370 last August, which had provided special autonomous status to Kashmir since Independence, but left the region in shambles as curfews were imposed, internet, land line and mobile services cut, and more than 1,500 people detained indefinitely without cause.
President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have remained silent on both issues, said Bera. “I’ve seen firsthand the damage: the Trump silence has frayed our relationships, and decimated our diplomatic and development tools."
“I hope that Trump and Pompeo will work with the Indian administration to help them move through Kashmir, not to dictate to India what to do, but encourage them to normalize the situation,” he said, adding that India must allow press and American diplomats into the region.
“Congress wants to have a strong U.S.-India relationship,” stated Bera.
Biden, who served as vice president for two terms during the Obama administration, has the best understanding of foreign policy out of any of the contenders in the race, stated Bera. “The president will have to step into the role on day one; there will be no time for a learning curve,” he said, adding that Biden has already established connections with world leaders during his tenure with the Obama administration.
Responding to a question by India-West regarding immigration policies for highly-skilled foreign workers, Bera noted that Biden had put together a comprehensive reform bill in 2013, which addressed both documented and undocumented immigration. The bill passed 68-32 in the Senate, but died in the Republican-controlled House.
The congressman said Biden would add provisions that allow foreign students to remain and work in the U.S. after graduation.
Bera said Biden has focused on the “bread and butter issues” important to Indian Americans and other Asian American communities, such as jobs, affordable housing, and immigration, including family-based visas that would allow elderly parents to immigrate to the U.S.
The Trump administration has attempted to severely tighten restrictions on family immigration, including merit-based immigration that would leave out aging parents, and a public charge rule that would require immigrants to prove they are capable of earning $42,000 per year — independently of their adult children — before they are granted a visa. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/38IzwuS)
Bera spoke about the rise of “hateful rhetoric” coming out of the White House and the “deliberate attack on communities of color.” He championed Biden as the candidate most capable of rolling back the egregious excesses of the current administration, and as a candidate who is “well positioned to motivate the AAPI community to vote.”
Bera noted that in 2018, AAPIs made the critical difference in several tight races, determining several seats. He noted the AAPI Victory Fund’s Jan. 17 endorsement of the candidate.
Former Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan also spoke to reporters on the call: she serves as the Biden for President Director of Surrogates. "My parents would often say ‘we came from nothing, but we worked hard to fulfill our dreams.’”
