The House Foreign Affairs Committee Jan. 28 announced that it has re-elected veteran Indian American Congressman Ami Bera, D-California, to again serve as chairman of the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Nonproliferation. U.S. Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Raja Krishnamoorthi have also been appointed to other committees.
"I am honored to be elected again to Chair the House Foreign Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia, and Nonproliferation," Bera said in a statement, according to an ANI report.
Bera in the statement further added that Asia continues to be the most consequential region for American foreign policy, as the economy and national security are intrinsically linked to the region.
"There are many pressing challenges that Congress must work to address, from an authoritarian China and a provocative North Korea, to the receding of democracy and human rights across the region," the Democrat congressman further added.
Bera said that he looks forward to working with his colleagues on the subcommittee and the Biden Administration to tackle the problems, restore American global leadership and rebuild U.S. alliances in Asia and the Pacific.
Congressman Gregory W. Meeks, chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, formally announced the selection of committee leaders for the 117th Congress including Bera.
Bera was also selected to serve on the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, and Global Human Rights for the 117th Congress. He also serves as co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Korea and previously chaired the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans.
Rep. Jayapal, D-Wash., and Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., meanwhile, on Jan. 26 were named to various committees.
Jayapal, in her third term, was named to the House Budget Committee while Krishnamoorthi, also in his third term, was appointed to the key Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.
Kentucky Representative John Yarmuth, chairman of the House Budget Committee, announced the members to the Budget Committee.
Jayapal was in the House chamber during the attack on Capitol Hill by supporters of former President Donald Trump Jan. 6. She tested positive for COVID-19 after the Capitol Hill attack.
“I just received a positive COVID-19 test result after being locked down in a secured room at the Capitol where several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one,” she tweeted Jan. 11.
Jayapal added in a recent podcast that she could not “articulate how close our democracy came to being overthrown.”
The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis was established to provide oversight of the federal COVID-19 pandemic response, according to a news release.
“I am honored to join chairman Clyburn and our colleagues on this panel to provide vital oversight of the federal coronavirus response to protect the health and safety of the American people as we defeat the pandemic and rebuild our economy,” Krishnamoorthi, who is serving as the U.S. Representative for Illinois’s 8th congressional district since 2017, said in a statement.
“I look forward to working with members of both parties as we ensure that the trillions of dollars in taxpayer funds dedicated to our country’s response to this pandemic and its economic impacts are used as efficiently, transparently and effectively as possible,” he added.
(With ANI reports)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.