U.S. Rep. Pete Olson, R-Texas, Feb. 5 welcomed Sugar Land, Texas-based constituent Brij Agrawal to Washington, D.C., to serve as the congressman’s guest at the State of the Union address delivered by President Donald Trump.
“I’m honored that Brij Agrawal, an outstanding American and job creator, joined me for the State of the Union tonight,” Olson said in a statement.
“He embodies an American success story that can become a reality when you dream big and work hard,” Olson added. “He legally emigrated to the United States and worked in a factory assembling industrial fans while he earned his college degree.”
Agrawal, according to his LinkedIn profile, serves as the chief executive officer and president of the VKC Group, where he has been since November 1998.
Prior to that, the Indian American executive was the CEO and president at ABM Industries Inc. Prior to that, he served as the lead mechanical engineer at MW Kellogg, lead engineer at ENTEC and draftsman/designer at American Econotherm, all Houston-based firms. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston
“Through his unwavering perseverance, he now manages a number of businesses and provides jobs for over 1,400 people in our community, stimulating our economy and allowing others to live out their own American dream,” Olson continued. “Brij is a living example of American exceptionalism and how our nation offers more freedom and opportunities than any other.”
Agrawal, according to a news release from Olson’s office, flew in from Houston and attended a dinner hosted by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy with Congressman Olson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.