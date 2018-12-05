Gautam Raghavan, who served in the Obama White House and at the Department of Defense, was announced Nov. 3 as chief of staff for Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, the sole Indian American woman in the House.
“I’ve known and respected Pramila throughout my entire career,” Raghavan told India-West shortly after the appointment was announced. He noted that his family has known the Jayapal family for more than 60 years. “When the role came open, it was fairly easy for me to say: ‘yes, I want to be considered.’”
“I’m thrilled to have Gautam, a fellow Seattleite, joining our exceptional team. I know his experience and leadership will continue guiding our office as we fight for real progressive change in Washington and across our country in hopes of creating a fairer and more just country,” said Jayapal in a press statement.
Raghavan replaces Jayapal’s former chief of staff, Carmen Gallus Frias.
Jayapal, along with Rep. Mark Pocan, was elected Nov. 29 as co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-California, has been elected First Vice Chair. “I am committed to ensuring our caucus is as bold and strategic as possible, and that our members have the resources and the ability to stand up for the chance for every American to have real opportunity, to take on the largest corporations and special interests who have corrupted our democracy, and to bring real power to workers, women, immigrants and all of those most vulnerable and marginalized,” said Jayapal in a press statement.
The CPC endorsed newly-reinstated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she “made promises for greater visibility of diverse voices on key committees,” according to Raghavan, who characterized the powerful San Francisco politician as a “very persuasive lawmaker.”
Jayapal has emerged as a national voice on immigration, said Raghavan. Last week, the congresswoman, who will begin her second term in office, went to Tijuana, Mexico, and San Ysidro, at the U.S.-Mexico border in California, to help asylum seekers.
“She wanted to understand what’s really happening there. These are women and children fleeing an epidemic of violence, not hardened criminals,” stated Raghavan. “Going into the 116th Congress, there is an opportunity to get some significant legislation passed,” he told India-West, noting that the congresswoman’s priorities are also to expand Medicare for all, and college for all, amongst a host of other issues.
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, the lone Indian American in the Senate, and Jayapal announced Nov. 29 that they were jointly introducing the first-ever federal National Domestic Workers Bill of Rights, to protect two million people – mostly women of color – who serve in such occupations. “Domestic workers are the invisible thread that hold together our society,” tweeted Jayapal.
Jayapal’s office will be Raghavan’s first foray into legislative politics: he formerly served as deputy White House liaison to the Defense Department and played a critical role ending the controversial policy known as “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” which allowed lesbians and gays to serve in the military as long as they did not reveal their sexual orientation.
Raghavan next served as the White House liaison to the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender community in the Office of Public Engagement. He served in that role as the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Defense of Marriage Act in 2013, which prohibited gays and lesbians from getting married. Raghavan is credited with helping the administration define the court’s decision so that gay and lesbian marriages would be recognized by various governmental agencies.
He quit the White House in 2014 to join the Gill Foundation, one of the largest funders to organizations across the nation working to secure equal protection for the LGBT community.
In 2018, Raghavan joined the Indian American Impact Fund – IMPACT – as the nascent organization’s executive director. “As our founding executive director, Gautam has worked tirelessly to raise the visibility of our organization, our community, and our leaders,” said Raj Goyle, co-founder of IMPACT and chair of the Impact Project, in a statement. “While we’re sad to lose him, we are thrilled that he will be a top advisor to Congresswoman Jayapal, one of the most prominent Indian Americans in elected office today. This kind of talent pipeline is why IMPACT exists.”
“Under Gautam’s leadership, Impact Fund endorsed over 20 candidates and deployed more funds for Indian American candidates than any political organization in history,” said Deepak Raj, co-founder of IMPACT and chair of the Impact Fund. “We thank him for his hard work and look forward to building on this momentum to help even more candidates run, win, and lead in 2019, 2020, and years to come.”
Raghavan was born in India and raised in Seattle. The Harvard and George Washington University alumnus lives in Washington, DC with his husband, Andy, and their daughter.
