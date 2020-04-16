Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington state, introduced the Paycheck Guarantee Act April 10, aiming to mitigate mass layoffs of U.S. workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A federal paycheck guarantee is a real solution that matches the scale of the crisis, said the Indian American congresswoman in a press statement. “A federal paycheck guarantee would stanch more layoffs and unemployment, and quickly and reliably deliver relief to workers. Workers would not be forced to apply for unemployment insurance, overwhelm that system and then have to once again find a job. Businesses of all sizes would be able to keep workers on payroll and benefits, and be able to quickly re-open — partially or fully — without having to rehire and retrain their workforce,” she said.
The bill goes further than the CARES Act, Congress’ attempt to mitigate economic free-fall from the coronavirus crisis, which included the Payroll Protection Program. That program has been beset with issues, as banks across the nation struggle to keep up with the large number of loan applications. Several publications reported April 16 that the SBA has run out of money for the Payroll Protection Program.
Jayapal’s bill is similar to a plan currently used in Denmark: if a company is about to fold because of the pandemic, the federal government could step in and pay 100 percent of employees’ salaries, up to $100,000. The funds would be allotted to companies in a single lump sum.
The bill would keep workers enrolled in employer-sponsored benefits, including health care, and would retroactively cover payroll from the first day employees were laid off or furloughed without pay, using existing payroll tax infrastructure to facilitate delivery of payments.
The bill would also cover company essential expenses, such as rent.
Several workers’ rights organizations immediately voiced their support for the legislation. “The financial devastation of COVID-19 to small businesses and working people has been stunning, and threatens to upend our entire economy,” stated Amanda Ballantyne of the Main Street Alliance.
In the past three weeks, more than 17 million U.S. workers have lost their jobs, as much of the nation shuttered down under shelter-in-place orders, mandated by states to mitigate the community spread of COVID-19. The Wall Street Journal reported April 16 that 14.4 million jobs will be lost in the coming months, bringing unemployment to a rise of 13 percent by June. Workers in all sectors will be affected, noted the newspaper.
President Donald Trump said April 14 that he expects the economy to re-open at the beginning of next month. But individual states have indicated that they will continue shelter-in-place beyond May.
At a press conference April 15, California Governor Gavin Newsom said he has “no precise timeline” for when he will lift the stay at home order for his state. He noted the “profound impact” on the economy, and for workers, especially low-income wage earners, but cautioned against “pulling the plug too early.”
New York state has been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 10,000 deaths. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he is considering how to safely open the state’s economy, and has ordered all New Yorkers to wear face masks in public.
In a press statement, Jayapal said that the bill would prevent employers of all sizes from being forced to close permanently, and ensure that the economy is ready to restart when the COVID-19 pandemic ends.
“Keeping labor market matches intact will provide immediate relief to many workers and it will also ensure that the economy recovers quickly when the pandemic subsides,” said Heidi Shierholz, senior economist and director of policy at the Economic Policy Institute and former chief economist at the U.S. Department of Labor, in a statement released by Jayapal’s office.
“Marching toward mass unemployment as if it’s inevitable makes absolutely no sense at all,” said Liz Watson, executive director of the Progressive Caucus Action Fund.
