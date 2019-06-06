Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) re-introduced the South Asian Heart Health Awareness and Research Act June 5, a bipartisan bill co-sponsored by Republican Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC), which aims to raise awareness regarding the alarming rate of heart disease in the South Asian community and invest in reversing this trend.
“Heart disease in the South Asian community has risen to an alarmingly disproportionate level. Our bill will fund research and analysis to identify solutions to these preventable circumstances and ultimately save more lives,” said the Indian American representative. “Not only will we prevent deaths within this specific community, but we will pave the way to increased awareness and a better understanding of heart health that will have impacts on the health and well-being of every American.”
“We must take action to reverse the trend of heart disease in the South Asian community,” added Wilson. “I’m grateful to join Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal as a co-lead of the South Asian Heart Health Awareness and Research Act to create South Asian Heart Health Promotion Grants at the Centers for Disease Control, strengthen grant funding for heart health in these populations at the National Institutes of Health, and to expand tools and education to focus on cultural differences.”
“South Asians living in the U.S. are more likely to die from heart disease than other Americans. The American College of Cardiology strongly supports passage of the South Asian Heart Health Awareness and Research Act of 2019,which would greatly expand research and outreach efforts necessary to transform cardiovascular care and improve heart health among our South Asian population. We thank Congresswoman Jayapal for her leadership and look forward to working with Congress and our counterparts in the health care space to move this bill forward,” said American College of Cardiology president Richard J. Kovacs, MD, FACC.
According to a statement from Jaypal’s office, studies have shown that South Asians in the United States are experiencing a dramatic rise in heart disease in their communities. They have four times the risk of heart disease than the general population, have a much greater chance of having a heart attack before age 50 and have emerged as the ethnic group with the highest prevalence of Type 2 diabetes—a leading cause of heart disease.
The bill, specifically, will:
- Create South Asian Heart Health Promotion Grants at the Centers for Disease Control to develop a clearinghouse and web portal of information on South Asian heart health, develop culturally appropriate materials to promote heart health in the South Asian community and provide grants to work with community groups involved in South Asian heart health promotion;
- Fund grants through the National Institutes of Health to conduct research on cardiovascular disease and other heart ailments among South Asian populations living in the United States;
- Include a Sense of Congress that U.S. medical schools should include, as part of their nutrition curriculum, a focus on cultural differences in diets and ways to achieve optimal nutrition in communities that experience substantial heart disease.
In other news, Rep. Jayapal held the Speaker's gavel June 4, becoming the first South Asian American woman to preside over the U.S. House of Representatives.
Taking to Twitter to share a clip of the session where she is seen presiding over the House as a temporary speaker, Jayapal, who was first elected in 2016, wrote: “Today, I became the first South Asian American woman to preside over the US House of Representatives. Beyond proud to serve in the most diverse Congress in our nation's history and to hold the gavel today."
House Democrats rotate for the ceremonial position of presiding over the chamber, according to thehill.com.
