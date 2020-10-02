The South Asian Heart Health Awareness and Research Act of 2020, a bill sponsored by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, passed the House Sept. 29 on a voice vote, after 40 minutes of debate, and was introduced in the Senate the following day.
“As the first South Asian American woman ever elected to the House, I'm proud to see this legislation pass,” tweeted the congresswoman. “My bill is a significant step in raising the alarm about heart disease, reversing the deadly trend, and saying to South Asian Americans: we see you and we are ready to help.”
The bill — HR 3131 — was read twice in the Senate Sept. 30 and was then referred to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.
Indian Americans and other South Asian Americans are four times as likely to develop heart disease when compared to the general population, and have a high risk of having a heart attack before the age of 50, said Jayapal in a press statement. They have emerged as the ethnic group with the highest prevalence of Type 2 diabetes, which is a leading cause of heart disease.
The South Asian Heart Center has termed the prevalence of heart disease and diabetes “an epidemic” for people hailing from the subcontinent, and noted that both occur in alarming ratios despite the population being mostly vegetarian, non-smoking, and non-obese. SAHC is one of several South Asian American organizations supporting the measure.
Several other South Asian American health organizations also endorsed the bill, along with the American Heart Association, the American Medical Association, the American Stroke Association, and the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin.
The bill also had 55 Congressional co-sponsors, including Indian American Reps. Ami Bera and Ro Khanna, both Democrats from California; and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois.
The bill would appropriate $1 million per year from 2021 to 2025 to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make grants to states that have a prevalence of South Asian Americans disproportionately affected by heart disease. The grants would be used to promote awareness of the increasing prevalence of heart disease in the community, and its relationship to Type 2 diabetes.
States receiving the grants would be mandated to develop culturally appropriate materials on nutrition education, optimal diet plans, and programs for regular exercise. Grant money could be used to support community organizations that work with communities disproportionately affected by heart disease, and for workshops to increase community engagement.
The bill would separately appropriate $1 million per year from 2021 to 2025 for research on heart disease and Type 2 diabetes focused on the South Asian American community. It would also establish an Internet clearinghouse to catalog existing evidence-based heart health research and treatment options to prevent, treat, or reverse heart disease and diabetes.
The National Institutes of Health may also award grants to support research in this area, noted the South Asian Heart Association, also known as Red Saree.
“I am fully committed to not only raising awareness and educating the South Asian community about the risk factors for heart disease but also ensuring that those living with heart disease receive the care, treatment, resources and support they need,” said Jayapal in a press statement.
Sandeep Krishnan, a spokesman for the American College of Cardiology, which had worked with Jayapal to get the bill passed, said in a statement: "This is a big win for the South Asian community. Cardiovascular disease has been a longstanding racial disparity that has burdened the South Asian community worldwide for decades and has stolen family members from some of my closest friends.”
“But thanks to the efforts of our patients, the ACC and AHA, and our Congressional leadership, we are one step closer to understanding and better treating South Asian patients. We must continue to advocate tirelessly for our patients so we can transform cardiovascular care for all patients worldwide,” said Krishnan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.