Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, chastised China for encroaching on India’s borders, on Sept. 17 during a meeting of the House Intelligence Committee.
“I remain deeply concerned about the situation,” Krishnamoorthi told India-West after the meeting. “This is not how a good neighbor behaves.”
In June, the Indian American congressman sponsored an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act condemning China for its alleged “aggression” at the Line of Actual Control. The NDAA passed the House in July, with Krishnamoorthi’s amendment. A similar resolution was added to the Senate’s version of the NDAA, which also passed in July. The House or Senate must now pass each other’s version of the bill. Krishamoorthi said he was hopeful that his resolution would make it into the final version of the NDAA, and added that the measure had huge bi-partisan support.
Rep. Mac Thornberry, ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, told reporters Sept. 9 that a final version of the NDAA was unlikely to come out before the Nov. 3 election, as reported by USNI news.
The longstanding India-China territorial dispute began afresh in May, as Chinese military forces attempted to interfere with road construction by Indian workers in the Galwan Valley region of Ladakh. A reported 20 Indian soldiers were killed in June as tensions heated up. China reported 43 casualties.
On Sept. 7, China and India accused each other of firing shots at the LAC, violating a 1996 agreement between the two countries which ban the use of weapons and explosives. India’s Press Information Bureau released a bulletin about the incident, stating: “In the case on 07 September 2020, it was the People’s Liberation Army troops who were attempting to close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC.”
“When dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops. However, despite the grave provocation, own troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner. At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing. It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive maneuvers, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress,” read the statement from the PIB.
Krishnamoorthi said he could not release the classified findings by the Intelligence committee about the September incident. But, he told India-West: “The Chinese began this.”
“It is highly unusual for a country to begin amassing troops on the border because another country is building roads on its side of the border,” he said. “The Chinese Communist party needs to realize that India is not going to put up with that.”
The U.S. must always act as an agent for peace, said the congressman. “We must make it clear that China’s aggression really destabilizes the region.”
The Indo-Pacific region has the largest concentration of people anywhere in the world. A strategic partnership with countries in the region is critical to establishing a rules-based order, employing international norms and conventions, said Krishnamoorthi.
The congressman said he would continue to “closely monitor” the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.