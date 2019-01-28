The office of U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., announced that the second-term congressman was named the chairman of the House Oversight Committee’s Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy.
By being named to the post, Krishnamoorthi becomes the first-ever Indian American and first South Asian American to chair a congressional committee or subcommittee, the office said in a news release.
“I am honored and privileged to become the first ever South Asian American to serve as a chair in Congress,” Krishnamoorthi said after the announcement.
“As a child, I had the opportunity to see my parents work hard to achieve the American Dream of a middle-class life,” the congressman added. “As chairman, I will use my role on this subcommittee to grow and strengthen the middle class so that all Americans can have the same opportunities my family did.”
Being chair of the subcommittee will give Krishnamoorthi jurisdiction over important pocketbook issues such as education, workforce development, income inequality, health care, consumer protection and data privacy through his role as chairman of the subcommittee, the release said.
