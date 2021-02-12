As part of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, House managers have presented their case to the U.S. Senate regarding Trump’s alleged incitement of the Jan. 6 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol.
Three-term Indian American Democratic Representative of Illinois’ 8th Congressional District Raja Krishnamoorthi Feb. 10 told his account as part of the trial.
“Watching the former president’s impeachment trial before the Senate, I couldn’t help but reflect on the extremely disturbing events of January 6,” he said at the trial.
“When violent insurgents stormed the Capitol, I was forced to flee my own office with my staff after a bomb was discovered only two hundred feet from my office window,” he added. The president incited the crowd that attacked our Capitol and our democratic institutions last month and the necessity of his conviction is as clear today as it was the day he caused United States representatives, senators and their staff to flee for their lives and pray for their safety,” Krishnamoorthi said.
Krishnamoorthi along with fellow “Samosa Caucus” Reps. Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal and Ro Khanna all voted Feb. 10 in support of the impeachment of Trump for inciting his supporters for violence on Jan. 6.
“The video evidence presented at the impeachment trial — Trump whipping up the mob, then the attack on the Capitol — was chilling. We were all there. How can senators deny that Trump incited that deadly attack on us and our democracy?” Jayapal said in a tweet.
Lead defense lawyer Bruce Castor said he shifted his planned approach after hearing the prosecutors’ emotional opening and instead spoke conversationally to the senators, saying Trump’s team would denounce the “repugnant” attack and “in the strongest possible way denounce the rioters,” reports said.
Trump attorney David Schoen turned the trial toward starkly partisan tones, arguing the Democrats were fueled by a “base hatred” of the former president, media outlets said.
