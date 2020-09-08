Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois, spoke out against hate crimes targeting places of worship, at the ‘Hindus for Biden’ virtual launch Sept. 2, jointly sponsored by South Asians for Biden.
The congressman cited the well-known Sanskrit phrase “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” — the world is one family — as he noted that Indian Americans have faced countless events of hate-based violence targeting the community. “We have experienced discrimination and a lack of tolerance,” he said.
“There is a rise in discrimination fostered by the leader at the top,” said Krishnamoorthi, referring to President Donald Trump. Asian American advocates have blamed the president for the recent wave of violence targeting the community, citing his xenophobic rhetoric.
Machmud Makhmudov, a policy analyst for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign, cited FBI data which showed that hate crimes have tripled over the past three years since Trump took office. “We should have a president who wants to combat hate crimes; but instead, the president goes out of his way to encourage them.”
On July 30, 2019, Krishnamoorthi introduced HR 4118 in the House — the Hate Crimes Commission Act of 2019. The bill would create a bipartisan commission to investigate and expand reporting on hate crimes and prepare a report on the rise in hate crimes, potential causes of increase, and how to combat it.
“Our nation has experienced a devastating rise in hate crimes over the past years, and the situation does not seem to be getting better. People in communities all over the country have been targeted based on race, religion, sexual orientation, and gender. These hate crimes are a serious threat to the health and safety of our communities, and I am determined to see them end,” said Krishamoorthi, in a press statement introducing the legislation.
The bill currently has 37 co-sponsors, and on Aug. 28, 2019, it was moved to the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, and Homeland Security. The measure has not been acted upon over the past year,
“This bill will not be signed into law by the current president,” said Krishnamoorthi, accusing Trump of fomenting race-based violence.
Raj Patel, a spokesman for the Swaminarayan Temple in Louisville, Kentucky, spoke about the January 2019 hate crime at the mandir. A 17-year-old, who was not named by police, spray-painted racist graffiti on the temple’s outer facade, and desecrated an image of a deity. The vandal also spray-painted “Jesus is the Almighty,” and added crosses to his work.
“Foreign B******s” and “GET OUT” were also spray-painted on walls. Windows were shattered, and there was damage inside the temple as well.
Around 2,500 people — including city and state political leaders and residents of the town — showed up Feb. 2 to clean up the temple and “paint away the hate,” said Patel. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer called for residents to stand up against hate, he said.
“When the incident happened, we were angry, but we realized there is more good in the world,” he said. “We have to know what resources we can leverage when we are the targets of hate. We are citizens of this country,” not foreigners,” said Patel.
The Department of Homeland Security administers the Non-Profit Security Grant Program, provides funding support to beef up security at non-profit organizations that are at high risk of a terrorist attack. The grants allow temples and other facilities to build infrastructure, and develop an emergency preparedness plan.
“Morality does have a place in the White House. I am so proud to support someone of the character and dignity of Joe Biden,” said Krishnamoorthi at the briefing.
The congressman noted that the Democratic presidential candidate has brought in a “high caliber” running mate, Indian American Kamala Harris, currently the junior senator from California.
“If you see pictures of her family, you can see your own,” he said, adding: “This is such a proud moment for our community.”
Krishnamoorthi said that almost two million Indian Americans who are eligible to vote Nov. 3 could be a vital voting bloc in several battleground states. He urged people to make a plan to vote, and to reach out to family members to also make plans to vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.