The office of U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi Feb. 4 has announced that the second-term congressman has joined the Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda Inc. National Legislative Advisory Board as an honorary co-chair.
Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., will serve as a co-chair on the board with Republican Congressman Ralph Norman of South Carolina.
FBLA-PBL is one of the largest career student business organizations in the world. Each year, it helps over 230,000 members worldwide prepare for careers in business and business-related fields. FBLA-PBL inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences, according to the Indian American congressman’s news release.
NLAB is a bipartisan group of federal legislators, government officials, and education advocates who support FBLA-PBL and the enhancement of career and technical education.
The purpose of NLAB is to strengthen the relationship between the world’s future business leaders and elected officials, with the presence of policy advocates to help guide our public policy objectives, the release said.
“My bipartisan legislation, the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act, was signed into law last summer to reform and modernize career and technical education programs at the college, high school, and middle school levels,” said Krishnamoorthi in a statement.
“Among many important provisions, this new law will strengthen our national workforce and cultivate our next crop of stellar small business owners, public servants, and elected officials,” Krishnamoorthi added. “I am honored and excited to continue this important work as the co-chair of FBLA’s nonpartisan National Legislative Advisory Board with my colleague, Congressman Ralph Norman of South Carolina.”
Norman said in a statement that he looks forward to working with the FBLA-PBL, “which is helping to prepare close to 2,000 students in my home state of South Carolina as leaders in our economy.”
Added FBLA-PBL president and chief executive officer Jean M. Buckley: "The focus of NLAB is to bring together individuals who support the mission of FBLA-PBL and Career and Technical Education. The advisory board will serve as a forum for members to work together on different issues pertaining to business education and Career and Technical Education, while opening the door for collaboration on additional projects and initiatives between FBLA-PBL and members."
Meanwhile, 2018-19 FBLA national president Eu Ro Wang stressed that, “With this new board, I am unbelievably excited to see the unlimited possibilities of collaboration and progress between our nation’s officials and our members.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.