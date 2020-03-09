Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna, a Democrat representing the progressive Silicon Valley-centric 17th Congressional district in California, Feb. 25 introduced legislation instructing the U.S. Department of State to add a third gender on U.S. passports.
The legislation specifically urges the State Department to insert an additional “(X), Unspecified” sex marker category for U.S. passports, passport cards or Consular Reports of Birth Abroad, allowing applicants whose genders are neither male nor female a third gender marker option.
“Respecting every American’s gender must extend to travel abroad,” said Khanna in a statement. “The freedom to move and express yourself no matter what should be guaranteed in this country. My wholehearted gratitude to Gerri Cannon for laying the groundwork for this bill in New Hampshire, as well as the numerous groups and activists who have molded this bill into the most accessible option for gender non-conforming Americans.
“Everyone in this country should have the freedom to express their preferred gender on passports,” he added.
In order to minimize barriers to gender-diverse applicants, Khanna’s bill will implement the self-attestation standard for applicants seeking an “(X) Unspecified” marker, the release notes.
This means that applicants will not need to undertake burdensome or expensive processes (such as procuring a signed affidavit from a physician) in order to update the sex marker on their passport.
Other members of Congress chimed in on the bill championed by Khanna in support of the progressive legislation.
“As the proud mother of a non-binary child, I have seen from a deeply personal perspective the freedom that comes from being fully and authentically yourself. Unfortunately, too many of our institutions do not recognize those who do not fit within the gender binary, leaving them feeling erased and unsafe,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington.
“The Gender Inclusive Passport Act is an important corrective step: by requiring the State Department to offer passport applicants a third gender marker option, the U.S. will join 10 other countries that already issue passports with this option,” Jayapal added. “Most importantly, it says to our gender non-binary and gender non-conforming friends that we see and celebrate them and they are a full part of American society."
Khanna’s bill also does not mandate that Americans identifying outside of “male” or “female” on preexisting documents, such as drivers’ licenses or birth certificates, list a corresponding “X” on their passport, the release added.
This allows gender-diverse Americans to make the best decision for themselves and their safety when traveling, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.