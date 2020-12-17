Indian American Rep. Ro Khanna, D-California, has been named Democratic Vice Chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans.
The news was first reported by PTI. A spokesman for Rep. Brad Sherman, D-California, who serves as co-chair of the Caucus, confirmed the appointment to India-West and said it would be formally announced in January as the Caucus re-configures during the next Congressional session.
Sherman told India-West in an e-mail: “I am looking forward to working with my good friend Ro Khanna, who will serve as Democratic Vice Chair of the Caucus next year. The India Caucus will continue its important work to deepen the U.S.-India relationship, and I know Ro will make important contributions to this effort.”
The four-year vice chair position is a newly-created role for the Caucus, which was formed in 1994 and remains one of the most active caucuses on the Hill. Rep. George Holding, R-North Carolina, who serves as co-chair of the Caucus, is retiring, and Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Ohio, will replace Holding as the Republican co-chair.
The Republican vice chair will be picked next year by Republican caucus members as the Caucus re-organizes.
Khanna told India-West: “I look forward to engaging with the Indian American community to strengthen the U.S.-India relationship. My focus will be on seeing areas of cooperation on issues of climate change and clean energy.”
Khanna, who serves portions of Northern California’s Silicon Valley and was elected to his third term in the House in November, said he also hopes to improve U.S.-India defense cooperation, tackling terrorism, and joint collaborations on scientific and medical projects.
Most importantly for the times, Khanna said he hopes to strengthen the U.S.-India relationship in jointly tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, with India possibly aiding in the mass production of vaccines.
Speaking at a U.S.-India Business Council briefing Nov. 18, Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Mark Warner, D-Virginia, co-chairs of the Senate India Caucus, noted that India — often hailed as the pharmacy to the world — could manufacture low-cost vaccines and therapeutics to mitigate the COVID crisis. Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the Warren Buffet of India, noted at an Indiaspora salon Dec. 10 that 40 percent of pharmaceuticals currently consumed in the U.S. are manufactured in India.
Khanna said he has the backing of his three fellow Indian American members of the House: Reps. Ami Bera, D-California; Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington; and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois. As Vice Chair, Khanna would presumptively be in line to co-chair the Caucus in a future Congressional session.
A spokesperson for Sherman’s office said in an e-mail to India-West that the Caucus also intends to have an Executive Board of active members to help us develop initiatives for the Caucus to work on. The Caucus will also be initiating a U.S.-India Parliamentary Exchange, which will allow Caucus members to work directly with Indian counterparts to deepen relationships.
“However, due to COVID, of course, it is unclear at this point when we will be able to get together in person with the Indian parliamentarians, but we will begin engagement prior to that day,” he said.
In related news, Khanna is rumored to be one of the top four picks to fill the Senate seat of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. California Governor Gavin Newsom is charged with the appointment.
The front-runner for the post is widely rumored to be California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, who would be the first Latinx Senator in U.S. history.
However, Newsom is facing pressure to appoint a Black woman to the Senate: His top choices, according to several media reports, are Democrats Rep. Karen Bass, who has served in the House since 2011, representing portions of Los Angeles County; and Rep. Barbara Lee, who has served in the House since 1998, representing Oakland.
Khanna told India-West: “I am honored to be considered and in the mix. I love representing Silicon Valley and my constituency.”
“It is humbling to be considered as someone who could have an impact for the state,” he said.
